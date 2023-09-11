The recent surge in interest in music written by women composers has given classical music and opera a boost. Beautiful scores which had previously languished are now given heartfelt consideration and performances, offering listeners a new batch of composers to love.
Chicago pianist and composer Amy Wurtz gave a piano recital on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Fourth Presbyterian Church downtown, an installment of the church’s Friday Noonday Concert series. This free concert, lasting just over an hour and without an intermission, was revelatory. Not only did Wurtz program only women composers, all of them were from Chicago.
Wurtz curated a marvelous concert, which not only featured women composers, but also found many of them in attendance. There were nine works on the program, two by dead composers and seven by living. Five of the living composers heard the music right there in the church and the other two were reported to be watching online.
Wurtz’s program opened with “Troubled Water” by Margaret Bonds (1913–1972) a multi-talented woman from Bronzeville well-known and admired not only in Chicago but also beyond. Based on “Wade in the Water” this short work for piano is a wordless spiritual in classical garb with jazzy inflections and fascinating harmonies and rhythms. Wurtz performed with brassy boldness, almost punching the piano when called for and at other times caressing the tender melodies.
“Breathe Life” by Kyong Mee Choi opened with high tinkles from the top of the keyboard, with individual notes left to hang in the air. Wurtz showed great concentration as she traveled the keyboard up and down, at one point using her entire palm to strike multiple keys at the same time, wordlessly inviting us to listen to the resulting vibrations.
Osnat Netzer’s “Free Fall” was a world premiere performance, and it also began high on the keyboard and then with rapid passages slowly descended. This musical journey was short but full of vibrant energy, at times like a moto perpetuo (perpetual motion).
Wurtz then introduced a work by Regina Harris Baiocchi. The pianist reported that she first heard the music on the PBS program “Songs about Buildings and Moods” and said “I loved the piece so much that I had to play it for myself.” Entitled “Deliverance,” it is a musical depiction of Bronzeville’s First Church of Deliverance. This is the third time this year I have reviewed a performance of this work, and I completely understand Wurtz’s affection. It is music infused with joy and purpose containing snazzy gospel elements that offer uplift and hope. Wurtz offered a warm and inviting performance with confident contrasts, fluid sound, and gorgeously rendered arpeggios.
“River of Dreams” by K.C. Ginther immediately created a real-and-unreal sense, as dreams do. Wurtz reveled in the gauzy and mysterious music, creating a realm of strangeness, as if we were genuinely traveling through the sleeping corridors of the mind. The performance was thoughtful, careful and dreamy.
Eurythmy Etude “Still Life” is a 2007 work by Augusta Read Thomas, a world-renowned composer now on the faculty of the University of Chicago, where among other things she guides the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. This very pretty short work lets single notes drop, sound, and fade all the while maintaining a wholly connected quality. Wurtz ensured that the sense of anticipation of the composer was always present.
Keyboard of the Winds is a place in the Rocky Mountains where “winds can be channeled by mountains and spires with a side benefit that unearthly noises are often heard,” according to the National Park Service. Composer Stacy Garrop used this natural wonder as both the title and the inspiration for her piano piece of the same name. The music immediately establishes a sense of swirling mists and winds with potent figures creating a sense of adventure, of momentum and sometimes even danger. To call this a musical weather portrait of a place of beauty is to capture far too little of this musical journey. Wurtz exhibited both power and delicacy in this marvelous miniature.
The penultimate work on the program was by Wurtz herself. “The Secret” is number four in a set of 26 pieces under the title “Cycles.” The same melody appears seven times, in various intriguing guises. At times the music put you in mind of the sound of a harp, at other times you heard a happy human sigh.
The final work was by one of Chicago’s greatest composers, Florence Price (1887–1953). It was a nice touch that the concert was bookended by Bonds and Price, because they were both pioneering composers but they were also friends. Price taught Bonds and later mentored her and for a time they even shared a home here on the South Side. Wurtz noted that as of late, Price’s music is “on fire” — that is, it is finally getting the attention it so richly deserves.
Fantasie Négre No. 1 was written in 1929 and is based on “Sinner, Please Don’t Let this Harvest Pass.” Price dedicated the piece to Bonds, and it is a moving work which blends the grandeur of high Romanticism with the immediacy of a spiritual. The gorgeous, life-affirming hymn-like melody lifts your spirit, even in the most turbulent sections. Price’s superb storytelling through music was beautifully realized by Wurtz, who delivered intensity, color, and urgency. Price’s ability to fuse classical structure with genre music is rewarding to experience, particularly with an artist of Wurtz’s caliber.
To learn more about the free Friday Noonday Concert series at Fourth Presbyterian Church, visit FourthChurch.org, where previous concert videos, including the concert reviewed here, are archived. Wurtz also briefly mentioned the upcoming Impromptu Fest, produced by New Music Chicago, where she currently serves as president. For more information on Impromptu Fest, visit NewMusicChicago.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.