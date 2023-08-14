When the touring production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner “Next to Normal” came to the downtown Bank of America (now CIBC) Theatre in 2011, I was underwhelmed. I found the book by Brian Yorkey to be “long on clichés and short on insights” and some of his rhyming lyrics embarrassingly bad, while Tom Kitt's music ranged from folk-inspired lyrical to generic loud rock. The multilevel set impressed me the most.
I've seen three home-grown versions of Next to Normal” since then, and the one that's currently opening the second Bold Series at Paramount's intimate Copley Theatre may be the best. Sensitively directed by Jim Corti, with musical direction by Kory Danielson, it features an ensemble of six superb actor-singers accompanied by six offstage musicians conducted by keyboardist Celia Villacres. The music sometimes threatens to drown out the singers, and too many of the songs crescendo into anthems, but that's really not the fault of the cast.
Surprisingly, one of the show's assets is the simplicity of Michelle Lilly's scenic design. Rather than trying to replicate the upper middle-class suburban home where much of the action unfolds, she just suggests it with a series of platforms, a few light fixtures and key pieces of furniture. Cat Wilson's lighting and Eric Backus' sound design supply special effects for a few scenes — like the doctor-rock star fantasy — but mostly the emphasis is on the characters, and their raw, complicated emotions come across more clearly and forcefully than ever.
The story revolves around Diana Goodman (an infinitely expressive Donna Louden), a woman who has been suffering from bipolar disorder for 16 or 17 years, and the effects this has on her family as they try to grapple with it. We first see them in the opening “Just Another Day,” a scene of morning activities that turns into Diana manically making sandwiches all over the floor for her husband Dan (Barry DeBois), daughter Natalie (Angel Alzeidan) and son Gabe (Jake Ziman), though he's not named until much later and actually is an hallucination.
The first act focuses on efforts to find a treatment that works for Diana, starting with Dan trundling her off to Dr. Fine (Devin DeSantis) for yet another adjustment in her medications, resulting in the marvelously satirical “Who's Crazy/My Psychopharmacologist and I.” Several adjustments later, when she complains that she can no longer feel anything — in the beautiful “I Miss the Mountains” — and he declares her stable, she decides to stop the meds and go to Dr. Madden (also DeSantis) to try talk therapy and even hypnosis.
But Gabe keeps competing for her soul, declaring “I'm Alive” in his forceful anthem and luring her to attempt suicide. His pull becomes so strong that Dr. Madden recommends electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), telling Dan it's the normal treatment for drug-resistant patients who are suicidal. Diana reacts angrily, but Dan, desperate to keep his family from falling apart, convinces her it’s the only thing to do.
Meanwhile, neglected daughter Natalie, a gifted musician, deals with her demons — expressed in “Superboy and the Invisible Girl” — by blowing off an important recital, experimenting with her mother's drugs, clubbing all night and fearing she's crazy like her mom. Henry (Jake DiMaggio Lopez), her new stoner boyfriend, starts her on this path but then falls in love with her and refuses to let her get rid of him. This is a sweet highlight, though he's arguably a bit underwritten.
The second act deals with the aftermath of Diana's ECT, and it's not what was expected. The medical profession deserves plenty of blame for its treatment of mental illness, but here Dan's complicity in his wife's condition also is evident. By wanting things to go back to the way they were when he and Diana met, he's been in denial about what actually happened. A ridiculous medical comment about four months being long enough to grieve the loss of a child is the clue. Once we learn that Gabe died in infancy but wasn't mourned sufficiently, we can understand why he's been growing up with Diana all along, why erasing her memories isn't a solution and why Dan has to acknowledge and come to terms with the loss, rather than patting himself on the back for standing by his wife.
“Next to Normal” doesn't offer any kind of guide to normalcy, but Paramount's production does provide insights into a dysfunctional family's attempts to find a way out of the morass and a modicum of hope for the future. That's a promising start — and one that is moving audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.