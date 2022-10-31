The Newberry Consort opened its 2022–23 Hyde Park season Saturday night, Oct. 29 with a glorious concert at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., celebrating the life of Madama Europa, a singer at the Gonzaga Court. Known also as Madama Europa di Rossi, she was the sister of composer Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570–1630) and the first woman to be considered a great Jewish opera star.
The new director of the Newberry Consort, Liza Malamut, created a wide-ranging program of music that Madama Europa likely sang during her career, all arranged in an imaginative manner.
Malamut is a trombonist, researcher and educator in early music, as well as a co-editor and contributor to the new book, “Music and Jewish Culture in Early Modern Italy: New Perspectives.” Her depth of knowledge about this period came through clearly with her approach to exploring Europa’s place in the Court of Mantua. First, we had an introductory section, which introduced us to the music she would have heard and sung. Then we were introduced to some of the “concerto delle donne” music that would have been heard at court, music performed by a women’s ensemble similar to that at Ferrara. Then Malamut had a section of celebratory music for the wedding of Francesco Gonzaga to Margherita of Savoy in 1608, grand music for a grand occasion. And we haven’t even gotten to the intermission yet.
Each section highlighted different aspects of performances at court, including intimate elegant concerts in a Hall of Mirrors, music to commemorate the Plague coming to Mantua (and perhaps causing the death of Europa). Composers represented in the program included Claudio Monteverdi, Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi, Giovanni Battista Buonamente, and Giaches de Wert.
I think it is fair to say that most of those filling the airy and comfortable space in Rodfei Zedek came to the concert knowing little or nothing about Europa and left wanting to know more about her. Malamut’s selection of music and the team she assembled to play and sing it all captured your attention for the full evening.
The ensemble of musicians was marvelous. At the center of the small stage were the three most delicate players, that is, players with the quietest instruments. Claire Happel Ashe spent considerable time before the performance tuning her harp and the resulting sound during the concert was memorable. She offered singers quiet support with a beautifully delicate touch as well as lovely ping. Brandon Acker’s guitar offered pretty, gauzy chords as a base for the singers and his therobo, that guitar-like instrument with a giraffe’s neck, was subtle, soothing and beautiful. Filling out this trio was Jason J. Moy on harpsichord. His instrument was tiny and the hardest to hear that night, but when his keyboard work was audible it was light with easy runs and pretty ornaments.
To one side of this trio were strings: Violins, a viola,and a bass violin. Led by violinist Julie Andrijeski, the strings added vibrancy and shine. Andrijeski’s star turn was one of many memorable moments in this concert of 29 different works and excerpts.
The most interesting and unusual aspect of the ensemble was the final section made up of Kiri Tollaksen on cornetto and Garrett Lahr and Paul Von Hoff joining Malamut on early trombone. The cornetto looks from a distance rather like a clarinet or oboe, but it is a trumpet-like instrument with a sound similar to a trumpet, but more dry and with less brilliance. Tollaksen’s sound was always fascinating and unusual and along with the trombones, offered a depth of sound which was utterly fascinating and at times very exciting.
Add to this a collection of talented singers. Soprano Erica Schuller sang the part of Madama Europa, and while this became obvious rather early on, strangely enough it wasn’t actually stated in the program, but was made clear in a Newberry Consort webpage about the concert. She brought dignity and calm to her performance, clearly trusting the music itself. She was joined by three other women, Hannah De Priest, Kameryn Lueng, Allison Selby Cook, and all of them together had a solid sense of ensemble singing. The male voices were given a bit less performance time, but both Matthew Dean and Daniel Fridley made the most of their time on stage. Dean’s easy tenor was pleasing and bass Fridley had notable energy for his bouncing low notes.
The space itself was both wonderful and not quite right. It was moving to contemplate Europa’s life in a synagogue because she never converted to Christianity (nor did her sons or grandchildren), leading us to believe that her faith was vitally important to her. But the space was really a bit small for the grand sweep of things, and the stage was at times very crowded and during the first half there was more than once that the ensemble balance was off (trombones so loud that the strings and harpsichord were lost, for example). This was repaired in the second half, showing that Malamut can turn on a dime when needed.
The space was also not at all suited to a concert-long set of projections that primarily served as translations of the text. Shawn Keener created the projections as she has done for many previous Newberry Consort events in the past. At the Logan Center, where I’ve seen these projections before, they appear directly above the performers, so that the eye can easily move from singer to text with ease. In Rodfei Zedek, the projections were way over to the right, so that to view the projections was to lose all view of the performers. During the intermission and the reception following the concert, I asked audience members about the projections. All but one said that either they didn’t notice them or avoided them because of their awkward placement.
This is a real pity, because the program itself does not include a single translation, just a list of all 29 pieces with Italian titles only. As a souvenir of my first introduction of Madama Europa, I really only have the sketchiest idea of what the songs were about. But it’s the music itself that I take with me as a marvelous memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.