Randall Harlow has been described as a performer-scholar. As a performer, he’s a specialist in contemporary music and has given many world premiere performances and regularly records for various labels. As a scholar, he was recently awarded a Fulbright Global Scholar fellowship and was the first person to conduct a comprehensive study of pipe organs in Greenland.
This is the kind of wide-ranging talent that is often invited to the University of Chicago and it was at Rockefeller Chapel this past Saturday night, Jan. 7, that I heard him perform and later had a chance to speak to him.
He was brought to Hyde Park by Augusta Read Thomas, the founder and director of the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition (CCCC) at the U. of C. Professor Thomas, herself a composer of wide renown, has used the CCCC as a vehicle for the promulgation of new music with great success.
This concert was entitled “Resonant Forms” and featured three works by U. of C. students, all born in the 1990s. Two of the compositions also feature electronics, making Harlow an superb choice as soloist, as he is one of the few American organists with extensive experience in performing with electronics, both fixed media (as was the case in this concert) as well as live processing.
First up was “everything and always: in memoriam Carla Bowen” by Ryan W. Garvey, a work with spatialized electronics dedicated to the composer’s late aunt who was a victim of domestic abuse.
Early on, I realized that I was listening to something that doesn’t comfortably fit into the normal classical music concert experience. As the evening progressed, it became clear to me that this was less a concert and more a conceptual art performance. All three composer-scholars were pouring much more into their art than I was able to understand.
For “everything and always” I certainly understood the work at the most basic level: the electronics provided a slowly growing collection of sounds that might have been individually benign, but together created a miasma of violence, the violence associated with Carla’s life and her death. Yet I think that’s only the most obvious element of Garvey’s work, and that my achievement in understanding the work at this level is hardly more advanced than proving to CAPTCHA that I’m not a robot. Were these sounds from Carla’s life? Were they absolutely not from Carla’s life, but collected in such a way as to uniquely create a sound picture of her? Did Garvey want me to know Carla as he knew her? I don’t know. Certainly as the work swelled with power from both electronics and organ, you could see that organist Harlow was deeply enmeshed in wedding the sounds together and drew you into the performance.
Andrew Stock describes his “Index of Lutheran Chorale Settings” as “a rulebook containing a small number of operations to be applied to preexisting chorales.” Reading this before the performance, I thought this might mean that we were essentially getting an improv piece where both the composer and the performer have some aspect of control over the resulting creation. And maybe that is what happened. But when I heard the work, I realized that I had no idea what the original chorales sounded like, so I had no idea what kind of variation I was hearing. (The rules included: change individual notes of a chorale, and add a new voice to two preexisting voices.)
Whether Harlow was the most original person to apply Stock’s rules or the most conventional, I cannot say. It was rather like watching someone else fill out a crossword puzzle without being able to read the clues they have. The program did have a list of the chorales (but not any music). Should I have pondered how Harlow’s work at the organ comported with the titles of the works? I know that I completely missed what was going on here, and even if I were to hear it again, I don’t know how I would listen to it for greater meaning. Is it essential to be familiar with the underlying chorales? Would that have opened my ears? Certainly Harlow offered shifting colors and interesting patterns. Was the idea to meditate with the organist pointing us in possible directions?
Last on the program was “to lie down in still waters of erasure” by Kari Watson. This piece was inspired by a sonnet with the same name by Joyelle McSweeney. The poem was in the program as well as Watson’s commentary, including this: “Brimming with implied sound, the sonnet courses with sonic imagery of obsolete electronics sounding amidst a landfill of garbage, or the hollow tinnitus ringing of an electronic tone piercing a nuclear silence.” I confess that I obsessed over “nuclear silence” for some considerable time before realizing that I simply didn’t have the artistic intellectual infrastructure to apply Watson’s thinking to the sounds I heard. As another example, when it came to the organ, she wrote, “Singular in its ecclesiastical history and construction, the organ is uniquely tied to the religious institutions and places of worship within which it lives, thereby containing multiple kinds of spatial considerations, both acoustical and theological.” I would have loved to have been instructed on how to hear these spatial considerations inherent in her work. (And I question the uniqueness she attributes to the organ. The carillon also seems to fit her description.)
Again, I felt thwarted in my understanding by my inability to turn the guidance offered in the notes into a method of linking the interesting and varied sounds into some kind of map of meaning. However, it was clear these are imaginative and hard working students and their efforts were warmly appreciated by a very respectably sized audience.
Just possibly these young artists have given me my first lesson in an aspect of contemporary composition that I will eventually grasp with greater clarity. That this journey was led by the very talented Harlow makes it one I will not soon forget.
