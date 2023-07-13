“Quiltivist” Dorothy Burge is a native Chicagoan who descends from a long line of quilters from the Deep South. Her hand-made textiles turn heads, pairing poignant political messages about race in contemporary America with pleasing aesthetics.
Many of Burge’s latest works are now on display in “Makes Me Wanna Holla: Art, Death & Imprisonment,” a new exhibition at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. Opened last week, the exhibition centers on the moral consequences of mass incarceration, especially during a global pandemic, prompting questions about who is forgotten and who is remembered after a period of widespread loss.
“Makes Me Wanna Holla,” which runs until September 10, pairs artworks by Burge with those of current and formerly incarcerated artists. The works have been carefully assembled and curated by Michelle Daniel Jones, a sixth-year doctoral student at New York University who has a painting and a poem in the exhibition as well, as a part of the Mourning Our Losses Traveling Memorial. The show represents the culmination of the two artists’ yearlong “Artist for the People” fellowships that were supported by U. of C.’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture and the Pozen Center’s Human Rights Lab.
Offering up an abundance of multimedia and multi-sensory experiences, the exhibition includes paintings, drawings and collages commemorating people who died in prison during the pandemic. As well as an interactive display with iPads that tests viewers knowledge of the impact of COVID-19 on Illinois prisons and a playlist of songs that helped incarcerated individuals cope with the isolation and stress of the pandemic, the exhibition also includes clips from filmmaker Adamu Chan’s 2022 documentary “What These Walls Won’t Hold.”
And yet, the exhibition which spans the confines of a two-room gallery on the first floor of the Logan Center does not overwhelm.
Immediately confronting visitors are Burge’s series of colorful quilted portraits representing currently incarcerated Chicago police torture survivors, titled “Won't You Help to Sing These Songs of Freedom?” (Dorothy Burge is not related to the notorious Chicago police commander Jon Burge, who was involved in the torture of more than 100 people.) Her quilts hang down from the ceiling in neat rows, inhabiting the gallery space in a way that makes them impossible to ignore or to forget.
With no space between the portraits, the dozen survivors take on the appearance of a crowd, forcing the viewer to consider the sheer number of police torture survivors who remain incarcerated. Each quilt’s unique color scheme also retains a sense of the individuality of the survivor, not allowing them to be reduced to a simple number.
Burge is a self-taught artist who first took up quilting in the 1990s after the birth of her daughter. In 2020, she was named a Field and MacArthur Foundation Leaders for a New Chicago grant recipient, and more of her work will soon be featured in the Smithsonian’s permanent collection in Washington, D.C.
Two other quilts depict Black transgender women who were murdered in Chicago last year. Another displays Eric Blackmon’s poem “Sixteen” in red, black and green, the colors of the Pan-African flag. Blackmon, who was exonerated in 2020 after spending nearly 16 years in prison for a false murder conviction, recounts in the poem all that he lost and all the physical pain he endured while incarcerated with strict numerical precision. Line after line he measures his imprisonment down to the second and catalogs his injuries, a veritable litany of woes.
“724 dreadful days / 137416 and 1/2 hours / 8,244,993 miserable minutes. / All for a crime I didn’t commit. / And I can’t forget a second of it. / But who’s counting?” Blackmon writes.
Since his exoneration, Blackmon has joined the staff of the MacArthur Justice Center as a paralegal and begun studies to become a lawyer. While incarcerated, he worked with the Chicago organization the Prison + Neighborhood Arts Project, as did some of the other incarcerated artists whose works are featured in the exhibit.
Carlos Ayala spent more than 20 years in Stateville Correctional Center. His pencil drawing “Stateville Lost Soul’s” is displayed on the wall next to a memorial to those who died from COVID-19 while imprisoned.
“While at Stateville Prison in Illinois, I saw individuals I knew for 20 years pass away from COVID-19, so the opportunity to represent them is an honor in and of itself,” Ayala wrote in the exhibit notes. “I want to show that my fellow comrades are not forgotten.”
The memorial, put together by curator Daniel Jones, is replete with photographs and candles, but the colorful tassels and bronze sculptures featuring the symbols of the world’s major religions make it look like an altar for the dead.
The exhibition also includes a precise replica of a prison cell; just looking at its cramped and narrow space can induce a sense of claustrophobia. The lack of physical space provokes the question of how any prisoner could avoid getting COVID-19 if their cellmate contracted it. The thin blankets and two-inch mattresses on the bunkbed and the cans of Campbell’s soup and Chef Boyardee ravioli complete the picture of the spare existence lived behind bars.
Complementing the opening was a screening of“What These Walls Won’t Hold” on Saturday, followed by a talk with the filmmaker.
A formerly incarcerated person, Chan’s film documented people overcoming physical boundaries separating the incarcerated from those outside through their organizing work and maintaining of relationships.
“So much of the experience of incarceration is about separation,” he said.
The film recounts Chan’s friendship with Issa, a prison activist who helps secure his eventual release, as told through their letters before and as the pandemic is spreading across the U.S. and through prisons. These epistolary exchanges, narrated in each’s voice, recur throughout the film, lending it a level of intimacy and love that is deeply affecting without becoming saccharine.
“It felt poignant to share this story about how our community was building a lot of intimacy and closeness during this time when everybody was feeling isolated from each other,” Chan said.
Though he learned filmmaking while still incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison in Marin County, California, Chan is quick to point out that he isn’t any more grateful to the system for it.
“I was very privileged to be able to have that experience inside,” Chan said. “But I also know that those things are only granted to the exceptional.”
“It's not like everybody had access,” he said. “There were only five of us.”
One of his goals in making the film is that stories about imprisonment be told by prisoners themselves.
“I don't want other people making films about our experiences,” he said. “There’s been too much of that, and it's been very harmful.”
And yet, Chan’s belief in the power of art to facilitate positive social change is undiminished.
“When we share our stories with each other, it allows us not only to connect across shared experiences, but to inspire each other to build solidarity and open up a collective space of healing for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.