The toy soldiers stand a bit taller this year, and the Nutcracker Prince towers over sturdier-than-usual mice. But in most ways, it’s going to be the same delicious dance extravaganza that Hyde Parkers have claimed as their own every Christmas since 1993. The Hyde Park School of Dance production of “The Nutcracker,” with music by Tchaikovsky and choreography far more diverse than anything Tchaikovsky could have imagined, comes back this weekend in person. (And online a week later.)
The difference this year is that, to keep everyone safe from COVID, dancers had to be vaccinated, and that meant only those aged 12 and up could be cast. It’s a drag for the 7-to-11 age group. But for kids who always loved dancing the annual show until they got too big, it’s an unexpected treat.
“It’s an opportunity to relive some of their favorite parts,” said August Tye, the school’s Founding Artistic Director. She added that some kids are dancing two parts due to the reduced cast size (125 vs. the usual 225). “They get to do costume changes, and show off the diversity of their training.” For example, a hip-hopping toy soldier changes into a ballet-dancing teddy bear.
Some 350 hours are spent rehearsing the production. The under-12s had the consolation of dancing for a brief film that will be screened at the start of each show. The live Nutcracker lasts 75 minutes and is enhanced by the narration of Tye’s husband, operatic bass Wilbur Pauley.
Premiered in 1892, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet was a flop in his lifetime, but has since become the most-performed ballet in the world.Over countless iterations, the plot has been twisted and turned every which way. The original story by E.T.A. Hoffman, a dark and disturbing fantasy, was tidied and sugared by Tchaikovsky’s librettist. (It still got a grumpy reception from critics who panned the costumes, the scenery and the prima ballerina.)
For the 21st century, Tye decided to upend the balletic battle between the mice and the toy soldiers, and use hip-hop to promote nonviolence. The Dream-master will confiscate all the swords, bring out a boombox, and direct the mice and toys to settle their differences in a breaking battle.
Like so many dance companies and schools, HPSD depends on its annual Nutcracker to stay in the black. “We really need to do well,” said Tye, confessing that she’s “a little nervous,” wondering how much of the audience is ready to return to live performance. She’s hedged her bet a bit by offering an encore presentation on Dec. 18 and 19, when a film of the production will be screened online for $30. Last year’s production flipped to virtual on short notice, but still drew enough revenue. Tye is “crossing fingers that people will rally and come out, or just buy a ticket as a donation.”
Luckily, she says, the school has the broader Hyde Park community in its corner. Most dance-school Nutcrackers are attended only by affiliates — the family and friends of students, board and staff. But Tye has watched a community of fans develop in the neighborhood, people who have no personal ties to the school but simply come to enjoy the show. “I’m really pleased that it’s gotten to that point.”
Certainly it’s a high compliment to the students that people they don’t know choose to come and watch them dance difficult parts. Most schools hire out for lead parts, but at HPSD’s show, students dance every role.
Well, except for a few adult roles which don’t require a lot of dancing skill. Especially this year, adults were needed to fill out the party scene. “We’ll take them even if they’ve never had a lesson in their life,” said Tye. “We’ll make them look good.” Some of the adults come back year after year. They include current parents, parents of students who graduated long ago and the executive director’s husband.
Then there are the local VIPs who are annually featured in surprise cameos as Mother Ginger. (Mother Ginger doesn’t have to dance. She just wears an enormous skirt, from beneath which spring such creatures as teddy bears and gingerbread men.) This year’s local celebs include a banker, an elected official, a school principal and a board member named Ginger Odom. (She does the role on opening night every year, perhaps because her name demands it.)
The production was staged by Tye — who since 2004 has served as Ballet Mistress for Chicago’s Lyric Opera — along with eight choreographers. One is Hana Liu, who used traditional Chinese dance moves to redesign her sequence. The Nutcracker features a panoply of ethnic sequences, opening endless possibilities for costume variety and color. The Spanish, Arabian and Snow Land sequences also include new choreography this year.
Presenting ethnic moves is a challenge nowadays, when there is heightened sensitivity to any hint of stereotyping. Tye has purged her choreography of certain gestures that, even if historically authentic, have come to be seen as hackneyed and unflattering. Gathering feedback was a big part of that process. “You have to update, take the temperature of the times, listen to the people around you.”
She also used discussion to start the learning process for every ethnic sequence. “We talk about the various dance traditions and how they evolved,” Tye explained. “Why do we do this movement?” For example, the Cossacks danced close together because they were dancing in beer halls where there wasn’t much elbow room. “We talked about approaching the (female) Arabian dance sequence from a mindset of empowering women.” She hopes to add an African sequence next season.
The Chinese segment will display new additions to HPSD’s trove of hand-made costumes. Each was created to fit a particular dancer, and every year they are refitted to the changed cast while a few are remade from scratch. Depending on how complicated the costume is, each takes 20 to 100 hours to make. Volunteers do much of the costuming work, as well as helping on the stage crew.
Performances are December 10-12 at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. The production will follow all COVID-19 protocols determined by Mandel Hall, the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Audience members must show proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 72 hours) and wear masks at all times. Seating with distancing is available in the balcony.
Tickets are available here or by calling 773-493-8498.
