Riccardo Muti ascended the podium Friday night at Symphony Center to conduct his last subscription concerts as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, a post he has held for the past 13 years. He selected Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis as the sole work of these final three concerts, with the June 23 performance repeated on Saturday and Sunday.
There was an air of anticipation and excitement within the large crowd gathered to hear Muti, the CSO, the Chicago Symphony Chorus, and a quartet of soloists, who themselves completely packed the large stage. After the greeting applause, significantly augmented with cheers, silence fell and Muti lifted his baton. I suddenly reacted as if I was a child; seeing that gesture I imagined that it was a hand lifted to my own — a personal invitation to let him guide me on a musical journey.
And a splendid journey it was. Beethoven’s Solemn Mass is a towering work of genius. It is set to religious text yet offers universal appeal in its ability to invoke beauty, majesty, and awe. Human emotions are expressed in melody and rhythm, in heartbeats and fugues, in cries of joy as well as supplication. From the flutter of the flutes to the bright bongs of the timpani, the life-affirming music drenched the hall in glorious sound.
The chorus is obviously a central element in any performance of the Missa Solemnis, and the Chicago Symphony Chorus had the goods. They were prepared by guest chorus director Donald Palumbo, the chorus master of the Metropolitan Opera, and before that with Lyric Opera of Chicago. The chorus supplied a luminescence that shone with warmth and sparkle. The contrapuntal sections had both pulse and punch and the ecstatic fortissimos left you breathless.
The soloists knew when to exercise refinement and when to deploy drama. Soprano Erin Morley soared to heavenly heights with sweetness and clarity. Mezzo-soprano Alisa Kolosova had ravishing tone and contributed heft and dignity. Giovanni brought a flexible and jubilant tenor sound. Kyle Kettelson, a stylish bass, added authority with his deep and heartfelt approach.
The orchestra offered some of its best ensemble work, at times serving as the blanket of sound that enveloped the voices, and at other times serving as the main communicator. But the best moments, the most moving moments, were when all the forces meshed into an organic whole. Concertmaster Robert Chen’s solo stint sang as clearly as any soprano. A wind choir added complexity even in a moment of quiet simplicity. The brass had jubilant sound and the strings shimmered.
Yet Muti was still the key and his greatest contribution to the evening was to fuse the words and the music, to unite his orchestra, chorus, and soloists into a single musical force. He did this with sure-footed grace and the crowd was quick to offer a sustained standing ovation full of cheers and whistles and excited smiles.
After the numerous curtain calls, the 81-year-old Muti was given an award that announced a new honor: he is now the CSO’s first-ever Music Director Emeritus for Life. It is with this title that he will lead the orchestra in the opening concert of next year’s season. (The search for a new music director is ongoing.)
A wildly successful prosecution of a work like the Missa Solemnis is a rare thing, so it is wonderful news to know that Muti will be coming back to raise his baton and invite us again on more marvelous musical journeys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.