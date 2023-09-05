Philip Glass is one of the world’s most prolific and popular living composers. He has collaborated with poets, rockers and film directors, gaining fans from across the musical spectrum. He has a pivotal Chicago connection, having come to Hyde Park at the age of 15 to study at the University of Chicago, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1956. Earlier this year, the U. of C. announced that Glass had won this year’s Alumni Medal, an honor recognizing an alum’s outstanding achievement covering an entire career. The citation notes, “Glass is the first composer to win a wide, multi-generational audience in the opera house, the concert hall, the dance world, film and popular music simultaneously.”
It was not until last year that the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) put a major Glass work on a CSO program at Symphony Center. But when Riccardo Muti led the CSO in the composer’s Symphony No. 11, the results were fantastic. Now, this symphony is the major work on a new CD released by CSO-Resound, simply entitled “Contemporary American Composers.”
Muti is known for his glorious interpretations of opera, a wide array of Italian composers and the European greats. American contemporary music has never been a cornerstone of his career, and yet in this CD Muti and the CSO shine, providing well-considered, detailed and beautifully played music of our time.
Symphony No. 11 is a 40-minute work in three movements in a fast–slow–fast order (although the middle movement might be seen as simply less fast) that bursts with energy. The opening of the symphony features a simple rocking piano melody that is soon answered by blustery yet contained brass that patiently unfolds the first melodic line. Urgency emerges along with gorgeous textures. At one point, the hard-hitting repetitive lines which pulse throughout the orchestra serve as the backbone while the playing of small portions of the orchestra, such as the flutes, flutter gently above and around, giving the music not only a powerful swirling effect but an almost magical one.
The second movement opens with the strings offering quiet, shimmering cries. It builds in strength first with the piano and then the winds. A section featuring two note lines as a flurry of questions and answers builds and recedes. Glass’s shifting melodic lines can sound as if the ground beneath your feet is shifting away from you, yet neither the music nor your understanding stumbles.
The final movement opens with percussion, simultaneously suggesting a martial beat as well as a modern funkiness. Muti and his musicians are superbly under control, never letting the exuberance of the music blare when it needs only to shine. Yet this third movement is the least satisfactory to my ears, based on a simple, bland melody that doesn’t benefit from extended repetition. Worse, Glass has multiple moments where the repetitions are jarringly awkward, like a scratched LP where the stylus gets stuck and the same music is repeated in a halting manner.
Yet the symphony as a whole is rewarding and I liked it more each time I listened. This is a fine and detailed recording worth your time.
The first music on this new disc is by Jessie Montgomery, the Mead Composer-in-residence at the CSO. She has earned a reputation as a composer of melodic, accessible music infused with fresh ideas informed by an interest in contemporary issues.
The first strains of her 11-minute “Hymn for Everyone” are like a call to prayer: quiet, reverent and humble. There is an extended drummed pulse that I hear as a human heartbeat representing aspirational goals. The murmuring strings set a contemplative mood, and the music has a beautiful meditative quality. Montgomery mixes faith with anxiety with great skill, reminding me of the way Sibelius shines the sun on a frozen lake: warmth and chill are ingeniously expressed simultaneously.
The music is performed admirably, with desire expertly contrasted with worry, all wrapped in gentle gestures. The ending melts away with marvelous delicacy.
Max Raimi is a composer of expressive music with fascinating shards of angular aural commentary. What is remarkable is that he has a full-time job outside of composition — he has been a CSO violist since his appointment by Sir Georg Solti in 1984. One of the things which makes his Three Lisel Mueller Settings so fascinating is that he composed it for the orchestra of which he has been a part for nearly 40 years.
The three Mueller poems in this 16-minute song cycle are engrossing works in their own right. They contrast beauty and brutality with a poetic fierceness. Raimi enhances and elucidates the texts with a wild richness of musical expression. “The Story” is about a dysfunctional marriage, and Raimi’s crazy whirligigs of orchestral sound is contrasted with the gorgeous, plangent voice of mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong.
“An Unanswered Question” is a disturbing account of a 19th century aboriginal Tasmanian woman captured and then displayed in a London exhibition. Raimi captures the grotesque, carnival atmosphere, creating a clear sense of the woman’s fright in this bizarre and tragic episode. It is as if one awoke in a Cubist world set on a train of events written by Kafka.
“Hope” is a giddying ride. The scurrying music has weight and urgent insistence, and hope itself is something that seems not always realized — hope is something that at times can only be hoped for. These are wonderful settings, sung with gleam and promise by DeShong and given muscle by the orchestra.
All three works represent firsts for the CSO. The Montgomery and Raimi pieces are world premiere recordings, and the Glass is the first of his symphonies ever to be performed by the orchestra. These recordings are top-notch (making the ugly microphones which hang like dead branches above the Symphony Center stage more bearable) and represent yet another triumph for Muti. The great maestro has now retired as music director of the CSO, but it seems truly right and proper that he is now designated “music director emeritus for life.”
