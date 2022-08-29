Chicago’s International Music Foundation lived up to its name last week. It sponsored two quartet concerts that together featured eight musicians representing countries from five continents: Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, France, Iceland, Venezuela and the U.S.
The Terra String Quartet — composed of violinists Harriet Langley and Amelia Dietrich, violist Ramón Carrero Martinez and cellist Geirþrúður Anna Guðmundsdóttir — were Grand Prize winners of this year’s prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Last Wednesday, August 24, they performed as part of the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series. These young players, all graduates of the Juilliard School or the Manhattan School of Music, showed remarkable maturity in a short, two-work performance.
The concert opened with the String Quartet No. 4, “Insects and Machines” by Vivian Fung (b. 1975). This is a short work and the composer’s own notes explain its genesis: “On a recent trip to Cambodia, I was especially attuned to the persistent noises of buzzing insects that accompanied my walk through the thick jungle, and the cacophony gelled with my emotional reaction to the terrible genocide of the Khmer people.”
The quartet players engaged in a wide variety of methods to create sounds like swarms and buzzing: glissandos, long, rapid trills, brush-like strumming, quiet pizzicato, repeated close dissonances and the like. Sounds wax and wane and eventually become motoric and machine-like.
The piece can be said to have a bug-like character at times, but the effect was really incomplete. It seemed like program music without a program. No clear sense of place was ever established. You might have spent the day at a northern cabin infested with mosquitos and then returned to the busy streets of Minneapolis. I never felt any connection to Cambodia, let alone the atrocities of the Khmer Rouge regime. And it was odd to me that the composer described her own work as “an unrelenting fast and virtuosic 12-minute tour-de-force”. Declaring your own work to be an impressive achievement of great skill seems far from modest. Perhaps she meant to refer to traits of all those who play this music, but in that case, how could she know? Nonetheless, it was a committed performance full of enthusiasm and vigor.
This was followed by Haydn’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1. The musicians first established a sense of joy and light before the music developed into more complex and intricate lines. The Adagio was unrushed with some lovely interplay between the two violins. The Minuetto was rendered with flair, full of boisterous, bouncing sound. The first violin soared in the Finale, where all the players were earnest and polished. In fact, this young quartet displayed great musicality and superb ensemble playing throughout the performance.
The International Music Foundation also runs the Rush Hour Concert series, a set of weekly summer concerts at St. James Cathedral off the Magnificent Mile. A concert last Tuesday, August 23, closed this year’s series with two piano quartets by Mozart. Two quintets had originally been scheduled, but when one player became unavailable, they rapidly regrouped as a quartet.
Violinist Eoin Andersen, violist Aurelien Fort Pederzoli, cellist David Cunliffe and pianist Victor Santiago Asunción performed together under no ensemble name, but it was clear from the start that these musicians have worked together before and have marvelous chemistry.
Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major was infused from the first note with vibrant sound with the piano particularly offering fluid and engaging music while the strings provided detailed interplay. The violin in particular added just the right amount of sweetness. What was striking about this performance (and true too of the Mozart that followed) was that this ensemble was never looking for something flashy. They were free from artifice; no gimmicks, no fads. They let the music sing for itself, and it did. The music flowed as if no effort were required. The quiet moments were gentle and calm, the wilder bits were naturally exciting.
They followed this with the Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, composed by Mozart the year before the E-flat Major and as a companion piece to it. This is one of Mozart’s famous chamber works, stuffed with drama.
The quartet did not disappoint. There was lots of sizzle in the Allegro, and the players were adept at building tension. The middle movement opened with grace and dignity that developed into a shimmering reverence. The violin had nobility, the viola had gorgeous clarity, there was quiet gravitas in the cello and the piano served up almost liquid smoothness.
The closing Rondo was quick and perky. The winks, nudges and big slaps on the back were celebratory, and the musicians were fantastic as they raced to the false conclusion that Mozart used to tease us. But when the real conclusion came, that was even more exciting. It was a rewarding performance and a memorable one.
The International Music Foundation archives their concerts online, so they can be viewed long after the performance is over. I used this platform to listen to Fung’s “Insects and Machines” a handful of times. I still find the piece incomplete in some way, but by the third listen, I certainly found much of interest in the work, a lot of which I missed on my first hearing.
If you’d like to explore the video archive of the International Music Foundation, or would like to learn about upcoming Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts (which are always free), visit IMFChicago.org. The Terra String Quartet also has their own website, which includes some videos. I was utterly charmed by their short film contrasting works by Bach and Gubaidulina. Visit TerraStringQuartet.com to learn more about this exciting, young ensemble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.