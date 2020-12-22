The happiest memories of Christmas frequently involve children. Sometimes it is the joy they bring others, sometimes it is the vicarious pleasure we take in their joy. The Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) has done something that offered a little bit of both in a pair of Zoom streaming events.
The first event on Dec. 9 was the group’s annual gala, a fundraising event which highlighted the symphony’s achievements in the past year and featured a very special guest, Rachel Barton Pine. Pine is one of Chicago’s greatest music talents, and has travelled the world with her violins. She offered a Zoom master class for some of the members of the HPYS, and her answers to student questions offered an insight into her own playing.
One HPYS student asked how he could increase the speed of his playing, because he seemed to have reached a limit and had not yet achieved the tempo required. Pine explained and then demonstrated on her own violin how she likes to break up rapid phrases into various bits made up of just a handful of notes and work on a small segment repeatedly before moving on to another small section.
She told students that challenging techniques can take a long time to master. In her case, she said that mastering a particular staccato technique took her many years to perfect, while other techniques came to her much faster.
When asked how she approaches phrasing, she first noted that sometimes a player may only provide texture and then no phrasing is required. But when you do need to create a phrase, that means the player needs to create a shape and she said that singing the music helps you to find the correct emphasis for individual notes.
For many, one of the most surprising things about Pine is that she enjoys heavy metal music. One of the HPYS students asked her how that happened. Pine explained that she first discovered heavy metal as a child when listening to her transistor radio (she also attempted to describe what that was to the young students) and that she then enjoyed trying to reproduce some of the rock effects on her violin. Her interest in heavy metal has been a life-long one, and when she performs this kind of music she invites the audience to also come to a classical music concert and listen for the similarities.
Pine also performed for the students as well as other Zoom audience members. Her rendition of the 24th Caprice by Paganini was prefaced by the introductory explanation that the composer had pioneered violin techniques people had not thought were possible. Her performance was crisp and delightfully buzzing in the most rapid sections with mournful legato in others. She had a striking staccato, putting you in mind of a hot tin roof, and always a perky — even impish — delight in the music.
She followed this with works by two Black composers (she has worked on collecting material for students and professionals by Black composers for many years), first an arrangement of “Deep River” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Her performance was heartfelt and moving, embracing the Victorian-Romantic elements with glorious sensitivity and offering inspired subtlety in the spiritual section.
This was followed by “Louisiana Blues Strut: A Cakewalk for violin” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, who was named after Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. She did indeed offer strut as well as blustery jazz and bouncy swing.
The gala also included comments from many locals who serve the organization by sitting on their board. The dedication and passion they displayed was moving. One speaker was so determined not to miss the event that she ended up calling in from her car.
The second Zoom event offered by the HPYS, on Dec. 17, was their annual holiday concert. HPYS realized that, due to the new stay-at-home advisory from the city, they would be unable to perform together this month. Instead, they decided to record the concerts of the individual ensembles ahead of time. This meant that the rehearsal time for the young players was cut short by a month at short notice. In spite of this, both Matthew Sheppard and Lindsay Wright, the two leader-teachers at the HPYS, were delighted with what their students were able to achieve under these difficult conditions.
The youngest students make up the ensemble HPYS calls Preparatory Strings. These very young players, led by Wright, took on three short pieces: An Etude by Shinichi Suzuki (the founder of the Suzuki method of teaching), “Le Vieux Garcon” by Ignatius Sancho, and the traditional, old-time fiddle tune “Old Joe Clark”. I was struck by their rhythmic cohesiveness.
The String Orchestra, also led by Wright, played an arrangement of “Autumn” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” which was hearty and robust. “African Song and Round” (an arrangement of a Liberian song and a Nigerian song) developed a nice bounce. And there was good warmth in an arrangement of “Jupiter” from “The Planets” by Holst.
Sheppard led the Youth Symphony, which opened with an arrangement of the Overture to “Die Fledermaus” by Strauss and which had a good juxtaposition of grandeur and swing. This ensemble also took on “Jupiter” and nicely captured the refulgent nature of the central hymn. They closed with a frisky performance of two Romanian folk dances by Béla Bartók.
Both of these showcases of our young local talent have been archived by the HPYS and can be viewed at its website at thehpys.org.
