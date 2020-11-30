These are difficult times for opera presenters. Chicago Opera Theater (COT) had hoped to provide a streamed version of the complete opera “Kashchej the Immortal” by Rimsky-Korsakov this weekend, but tighter coronavirus restrictions made that impossible. The organization was able to pivot and still offer patrons something operatic Saturday night with “Rimsky Rebooted,” a quickly planned concert featuring three singers and two pianists.
The music was mostly Russian, with COT’s music director Lidiya Yankovskaya’s knowledge of this repertoire clearly contributing to an intelligent selection of fascinating music that had depth and drama but was nonetheless off the beaten track.
Mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen, baritone Will Liverman, and bass Wilbur Pauley offered first-rate singing in selections from operas by Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as art songs by Georgy Sviridov and Dmitri Shostakovich. The concert also featured music of Claude Debussy, Kamala Sankaram, and Errollyn Wallen. All of this took place at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Even that was a last minute choice, as COT’s scheduled venue made the decision to close down access to singers at 3 p.m. the Wednesday before the performance. It is a tribute to the “never say die” attitude of Chicago Opera Theater that the performance not only took place, but also was both satisfying and exciting.
While not Russian, the Tower Scene from Debussy’s “Pélleas et Mélisande” fit into a program mostly concerned with fairy tales. Pianist Michael Pecak joined Rosen, Liverman, and Pauley. The piano was dreamy, setting the scene for a Rapunzel-like meeting between lovers. Rosen’s rich and dusky voice was compelling and she had a splendid sense of mystery. Liverman offered a commanding performance, full of yearning and tenacious desire. Pauley, in his short segment, had great low notes, as you’d expect from a bass, but also delectable high ones, and he gave marvelous attention to the text.
“Gamayun, bird of prophesy” from Dmitri Shostakovich’s “7 Romances on Verses by Alexander Blok” found Rosen paired with Yankovskaya at the piano. The mezzo narrated the story with supernatural force and was able to turn on a dime as the mood shifted and her interpretative work in describing death and blood was chilling. Yankovskaya offered appropriately creepy piano work.
Then Yankovskaya — looking natty in skinny trousers and long tails to her jacket — joined Liverman in three selections from Georgy Sviridov’s “Russia Cast Adrift”. The baritone offered tremendous power in “Where Are You, O My Father’s House”, grabbing the music with big bear arms and never letting go. “Beyond the Hills of the Milky Way” featured entrancing and fluid piano and Liverman’s wide-open high notes were triumphant. “It Sounds, It Sounds, The Faithful Trumpet” had a sepulchral sense and much pathos.
Rosen and Yankovskaya joined forces for Lel’s Second Song from Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Snow Maiden”. This was the only work on the program that seemed under-rehearsed, with Rosen at times sounding rushed and insecure.
“I cannot get the beauty out of my head” from Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Tsar’s Bride” put Liverman’s great story-telling abilities on display. He sang with conversational clarity, and seemed to be communicating directly from his heart to the viewer’s ears. There was palpable regret and disappointment, as well as almost delirious confusion, as he laughed in both face and voice at his predicament. Yankovskaya’s piano was idiomatic and fully supportive of the singer.
Later this season, COT will offer the opera “Taking Up Serpents” by Kamala Sankaram; this concert offered the opportunity for a teaser with the excerpt “For days I’ve sat and watched him die,” wherein a wife’s anguish over her dying husband puts raw emotion on display. Rosen infused the music with despair and even some sung yelling, as she created a psychologically devastating portrait of a woman facing tragedy.
The final 17 minutes or so of the 65-minute concert featured excerpts of “Kashchej the Immortal” (sometimes rendered as “Kashchej the Deathless”), the work that had originally been scheduled to be presented in its entirety. It’s a short, one-act opera by Rimsky-Korsakov which has had only one American performance, and that was conducted by Yankovskaya at Island City Opera in Alameda, California in 2018.
All three of the evening’s singers took the stage and were accompanied by Pecak. Rosen’s singing was dark, dramatic, and powerful. Some props, presumably from the aborted staged version, were used: a cup for potions, a sword for murder, but they were more cumbersome than exemplifying, with her vocal portrayal more than enough to make the point.
Liverman seemed otherworldly and offered a gripping portrayal. The two of them created their own musical spell together, only broken when Pauley’s character, full of quiet calm and charm, comes to save the day.
COT has no immediate plans to reschedule a full performance of “Kashchej”, but one can hope that further down the road it will find its way back onto COT’s bill of fare. Yankovskaya has made lesser-known Russian works a hallmark of her tenure thus far as music director at COT and if Kashchej really is immortal, one can hope that she will find the chance to try again irresistible.
But this was a fine concert of great music, and the shortcomings amount to trifles. It’s a pity that Pauley — a long-time Hyde Parker — was given so little work to do and not even a single, brief solo moment of his own. The camerawork was basic yet solid with low lighting. My only quibble here is that the camera-lighting combination seemed always to put Liverman, who is Black, at a disadvantage, as his hair sometimes became completely lost in the darkness and his face was the only one which regularly featured glare.
Yet this concert, arranged professionally and rapidly under constantly changing conditions, was clearly a success. It would have been easy to cart out operatic war horses, but COT created a collection of works not regularly heard that were a great pleasure to get to know. Supporters of Chicago Opera Theater have placed their trust in worthy stewards; when live performances with audiences are once again in place, COT will surely be ready.
