Both Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra have announced further details about the upcoming season and their responses to pandemic conditions that will not allow live performances before large audiences for some time to come.
Lyric has cancelled all main stage performances for the 2020–21 season, but has now announced several programs that will be scheduled in its place. The highlight of the newly conceived season is expected to be “Twilight: Gods”, created by the new artistic director of Michigan Opera Theater, Yuval Sharon. According to Lyric, this work, “promises part live performance, part art installation, and an unexpected new performance venue. Audiences will drive through the immersive work, allowing them to navigate through an industrial parking garage in the safety of their own cars, while experiencing this reimagining of the final chapter of Wagner’s epic Ring cycle. The complete drive-through experience is planned to last just over an hour, with sets of discrete scenes interpreted by singers, small instrumental groups, and actors. Sung in English, with a mixture of live and pre-recorded elements.” It opens in April 2021.
Lyric will also produce videos featuring music director Sir Andrew Davis and his successor Enrique Mazzola that will offer in-depth analysis of operas, operatic training, and video presentations of operatic excerpts.
For more details and a complete list of Lyric’s offerings, visit LyricOpera.org.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will premiere its CSO Sessions concerts this week, with the first video in the series to be made available at 12:00 a.m. Chicago time on Oct. 1. This concert feature’s the orchestra’s principal wind players — William Welter (oboe), Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson (flute), Stephen Williamson (clarinet), Keith Buncke (bassoon) and David Cooper (horn) — in 20th Century works by Gershwin, Piazzolla and Nielsen, written or arranged for wind quintet. Also on the program are two works written specifically for flute and bassoon. The CSO Flute and Piccolo Jennifer Gunn (flute and piccolo) joins William Buchman (bassoon) to perform Villa-Lobos’s “Bachianas brasileiras”No. 6 and the final movement of Sonatine by French composer Pierre Gabaye.
Future concerts will feature the music of Mozart and Tchaikovsky (Oct. 8), Stravinsky, Saint-Georges, and Dvorák (Oct. 15), Mozart, Shaw, and Brahms (Oct. 22), Rossini, Dahl, and Prokofiev (Oct. 29).
Throughout fall 2020, several concert programs from the Rosenthal Archives of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association will be made available for free on CSOtv. This will include newly digitized episodes selected from the “Great Music from Chicago”series originally broadcast weekly by WGN-TV in the 1950s and 1960s. Visit CSO.org to learn of other on-demand concert performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.