Sometimes a perfectly ordinary event becomes extraordinary. Stravinsky premieres a ballet and writers report a riot. A concert of music by Sibelius inspires many Finns to seek independence. Beethoven provides part of the soundtrack to reunification of Germany in the 20th century.
Big examples of this phenomenon are well-known in music circles. But this kind of transforming event, I believe, happens regularly and in very small ways more often than we think. I attended a Hyde Park concert last month that in the end I concluded had a far bigger footprint than the music itself.
The carillon in the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Chapel is one of Hyde Park’s lesser-known jewels. It is the second largest musical instrument in the world and its sound is familiar to students, teachers, and staff at the university. For many years, Rockefeller Chapel has offered a series of free carillon concerts in the summer, bringing in players from around the U.S. and the world. Listeners come to the lawn on the east side of the chapel to settle in for a late afternoon of music.
When I arrived early for the final carillon concert of the summer on that warm and sunny afternoon, I immediately observed a good number of folks already in place: some with lawn chairs, some with cushions, some with blankets. All ages were represented, from seniors to babies. Lone individuals sat near entire families; a collection of students settled in not far from a group of members of Chicago Hyde Park Village. Small kids dotted the lawn.
Before the event even started, I was utterly charmed by the fact that Hyde Parkers of all ages had gathered to share a moment together in the calm and lovely setting of the chapel. What brought them there?
“It’s fabulous. It’s perfect for an outdoor gathering and brings the community together” Marilyn Murray told me.
Taylor Haskell said she and her husband had discovered this summer concert series three years ago purely by chance, after walking by Rockefeller during one of the recitals. Now their entire family attends most of the concerts. Her husband Matt Haskell said it was a magical space with beautiful scenery and was great for their two kids. At four months old, their baby son — placid and adorable — seemed in tune with the surroundings. “He’s very chill,” his dad explained.
Mary Naftzger said she enjoys the concerts because they remind her of a tour she once took of the carillon at the National Cathedral. “It’s a chance to reminisce,” she told me.
Strangely enough, more than one person ensconced on the lawn told me they didn’t particularly like the sound of bells. (None of these folks would agree to be identified.) But they came because of the ambiance, to be outside in a pleasing setting, or to spend an afternoon with friends. To these folks, the carillon was part of something bigger: an event open to anyone with no tickets or assigned seats, an afternoon where you commune with the architecture, the greenery, your own thoughts and your neighbors.
So before the concert even began, I knew I had found something a little bit different and with an audience that had an entirely positive and enthusiastic outlook.
This final concert of the series featured Joey Brink, the University Carillonneur. To me, the program looked like a grab bag, but it seems Brink knew what he was doing. No one left early. In fact, the bells seemed to bring the lawn alive, with young children romping and giggling. The most glorious moments featured the sound of bells pouring from above while little girls made large bubbles with a wand, and then chased after them. Those joyful moments made me wonder if we’d see a White Rabbit come bouncing through checking his pocket watch or if a Hobbit might be snoozing in the shrubbery.
Brink offered something for everyone and no one complained (except perhaps for the internal grumpy musings of this reviewer). I was completely unfamiliar with the music from “Frozen” that was featured, as well as some video game soundtracks, so I can’t very well comment on the arrangements or the performance.
But there was enough music on the program I did know, allowing me to conclude that Brink has a lively and imaginative musical style he employs in arranging music for the bells and a smooth, graceful movement at the console that controls the bells. Folks on the lawn could watch Brink, perched high in Rockefeller Chapel, thanks to a large video screen outside.
The biggest surprise for me was the marvelous arrangement and performance of the famous “Take Five” by Paul Desmond. It had a jazzy swing and the glissando effect was both striking and beautiful. It was not something I would have predicted could be so marvelously effective with bells.
Brink’s arrangement of the African-American anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was rousing and full of energy. An arrangement by Paul Stelben of Gustav Holst’s hymn tune found in “Jupiter” from his suite “The Planets” was moving and had the kind of heft to make that hymn soar.
One of the folks in the audience was Jim Fackenthal, who was a carillonneur at the university from 1993 to 2015 and gave one of the earlier concerts in this year’s series. He explained to me that the overtones that make the bells sound different from, say, a symphony orchestra are what make the sound clear and the overtones allow the bell to ring in tune. “But that also makes them sound mournful,” he explained.
After the concert, Brink came to the lawn and was met with applause and congratulations. He told me he was attracted to the carillon because he loves the sound of bells and loves “making a lot of noise.” He was originally a mechanical engineer and finds the mechanical elements of the carillon endlessly fascinating.
Fackenthal really summed up the event for me when he said that one of the appeals of the carillon is that “any time you play you are joining individuals into a community audience.” Because the sound is so clear, whether they intended to or not, folks can’t stop becoming an audience.
On this Sunday, Hyde Parkers were delighted to be that audience and much more.
