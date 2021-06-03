It’s not just Lollapalooza that’s back. Live audiences at concerts, both indoors and out, are now underway in Chicago’s classical music scene. Of the very largest organizations, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra was first off the block, having resumed live audience concerts last week. (See my accompanying review.)
The CSO is ending their season with three concerts at Symphony Center. The first was last week, but two remain. Erina Yashima will conduct the CSO in four performances of a program with Schubert’s Symphony No. 5, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Novelettes No. 3 and No. 4, Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum”, and Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta” on Jun. 3–6. Montgomery, who has a vivacious and engaging style, is the incoming Mead composer-in-residence at the CSO.
The final CSO concert of the season will find Edo de Waart at the podium in a program featuring Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll” as well as two Mozart works: the Overture to “Don Giovanni” and Symphony No. 40, from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13. For performance times and other information, visit cso.org.
The Grant Park Music Festival is also back and this year’s season will be eight weeks long, beginning on Jul. 2 with the GPMF’s annual Independence Day salute with popular works including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever”. All concerts are free and will take place at the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be no intermissions and concerts will be less than 90 minutes.
Seating will be limited to 25% in the Pritzker seating bowl and seating areas on the great lawn will be spaced apart. This means that for the first time ever reservations will be required for all seating areas, but tickets are still free. As state and local COVID-based regulations are loosened, seating restrictions are expected to be loosened.
Jessie Montgomery’s viola concerto, “L.E.S. Characters,” debuts Jul 16-17. Soloists this season include pianists Joyce Yang and Natasha Paremski, violinists Augustin Hadelich and Vadim Gluzman, and violist Masumi Per Rostad. A smaller Grant Park Chorus will be back as well.
The GPMF’s Project Inclusion will be sending a string quartet to Hyde Park this year. The free performance will be part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series and takes place on Aug. 12 at 6:30 in Nichols Park.
For a full schedule and details on how to make your reservations, visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.
The Ravinia Festival will return this season and like the GPMF it will also have a shortened season with smaller audiences, intermissionless concerts, as well as reduced opening hours for the park. Classical concerts with live audiences at Ravinia begin on July first with the first of four concerts by pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing solo piano music by Brahms.
There will be 15 CSO concerts at Ravinia this summer with just under half conducted by Marin Alsop. Opening night at Ravinia for the CSO will be Jul. 9 with a program opening with Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” followed by Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with Jorge Federico Osorio as soloist, closing with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
Other notable CSO concerts at Ravinia this summer include Midori as soloist for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with music by Jessie Montgomery and Mendelssohn completing the program. Soprano Julia Bullock will be soloist for Mahler’s 4th Symphony on Jul. 22. Anthony McGill is soloist for the Copland Clarinet Concerto on Jul. 23. Pinchas Zuckerman conducts as well as takes up his violin on Jul. 29 with a program of Mozart, Beethoven, and Elgar. Violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez join the CSO on Aug. 12, and there’s an all-Tchaikovsky concert on Aug. 15.
Other classical concerts include pianist Vladimir Feltsman playing Schubert and Beethoven on Jul. 8, pianist Alexander Malofeev playing Russian masters on Jul. 21, and pianist Misha Dichter performing Beethoven and Schubert on Jul. 25. Mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung will perform a wide-ranging concert on Aug. 5.
Ravinia has also announced that Metra will honor Ravinia tickets and so that Ravinia patrons can travel for free to the park if they display their e-ticket at boarding. For more information, visit Ravinia.org.
In a recent live press conference Lyric Opera announced that it will resume performances at the Lyric Opera House this fall. It will open its season with Verdi’s MacBeth in a new production by David McVicar and John Macfarlane with Enrique Mazzola conducting for the first time as Lyric’s music director. This is followed by a new-to-Chicago production of “The Magic Flute” by Mozart, and the Chicago debut of “Florencia en el Amazonas” by Daniel Catán.
Lyric used downtime during the pandemic to replace every seat in the house and to change the main floor configuration to make seating staggered for more comfortable viewing. For more information on Lyric’s full season, visit lyricopera.org.
