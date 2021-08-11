The Grant Park Music Festival (GPMF) is bringing a string quartet to Nichols Park on Thursday, August 12, as part of its citywide summer programming.
The musicians — violinists Allison Lovera and Audrey Lee, violist Edwardo Rios and cellist Cole Randolph — are part of Project Inclusion, a GPMF initiative to help in the development of singers and string players of color.
The free program includes works by cellist Tomeka Reid, Venezuelan composer Icli Zitella and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. Social distancing and masks required.
Thursday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Nichols Park. Free. https://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com/neighborhood-concerts
