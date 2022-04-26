The Silver Room Block Party will return this summer as a two-day, ticketed event at Oakwood Beach on July 16 and 17 instead of a one-day free concert on 53rd Street.
The event's website says the Block Party has outgrown its Hyde Park location and that the beach, 4100 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, will allow for beach volleyball, multiple stages and skyline views alongside concessions, a children's area, exhibition space and a health and wellness area.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at $30 for a one-day ticket and $50 for a two-day pass, according to Block Club, which reports that the beach's capacity is 20,000 people per day and that ticket prices will rise as more artists are booked.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Block Parties. Last year, Silver Room owner Eric Williams expressed uncertainty about whether the event would continue in Hyde Park, where the namesake boutique that he owns is located at 1506 E. 53rd St. The Block Party began as a way to boost publicity for The Silver Room when the store was in Wicker Park; the first event was held there for around 100 people.
By 2019, The Silver Room was an established, successful business in Hyde Park, tens of thousands of people attended the Block Party, and Williams was spending a significant amount of time getting sponsors and paying money for the party in spite of them.
He said last year that he would like to bring it back this year, but he would need "to figure out the right structure." He told Block Club that he alone could not afford to cover a 20,000-person party.
The TRiiBE first reported the news.
