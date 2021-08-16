There’s nothing like a lazy evening in a local park surrounded by music. Thanks to the “Night Out in the Parks” program of the Grant Park Music Festival, that’s just what we had in Hyde Park last Thursday when the Project Inclusion String Quartet performed in Nichols Park.
There was a fine turnout for the event, with seniors and toddlers and all ages between settling down for the free concert on the chairs or cushions or blankets they carted into the park for the occasion.
The Project Inclusion String Quartet is made up of four young musicians: Allison Lovera and Audrey Lee (violins), Edwardo Rios (viola), and Cole Randolph (cello). They kicked off the concert with the second movement of Alexander Borodin’s Quartet No. 2 in A minor. Randolph’s cello offered richly textured music and a solid anchor for the rest of the players. Lee’s first violin lines were sweet and earnest.
It was pleasing music, and the quartet performed with commitment, even though the final, long-held note at the end had a ragged texture, probably due to the amplification system used at the concert.
This was followed by a light-hearted piece by Leroy Anderson, a man who left Harvard in 1930 with two degrees in music. While his name may not be known to most folks, huge numbers of people are familiar with some of his compositions. His most famous is “Sleigh Ride”, a Christmas-time favorite. Much of his music is written not merely in a light-hearted vein, but are memorably snazzy, such as “The Syncopated Clock” and “The Typewriter”.
It was Anderson’s feline-inspired piece, “The Waltzing Cat” that took its place in Thursday’s concert. The primary whimsical element in this characterful short is a falling major third that represents a kitty’s meow. This call by the cat was nicely realized, but the anodyne arrangement for string quartet, missing out all the quirky elements contained in the full orchestral score, seemed to lack the saunter and strut of Anderson’s magnificent cat.
Next up was “Prospective Dwellers” by Tomeka Reid, a widely accomplished jazz cellist and composer. This work premiered at the Ear Taxi Festival a few years ago and is admired by jazz and new music enthusiasts. But it seemed very out of place here. Its episodic nature makes it difficult to easily grasp on first hearing and some of its spiky elements can be jarring, such as the occasional purposely squeaky sounds from violin. The players were clearly engrossed in their task and performed admirably, but the music itself seemed pitched to the wrong audience. Only during this music did I observe folks leaving the concert, and this included at least three families, so I’m not sure the work fit the family-friendly goal of the concert.
Florence Price was represented on the program with the third movement of her String Quartet in A minor. This was glorious music given great bounce by the quartet. The syncopation was engaging and the melodies rang with brilliance.
“Voodoo Dolls” by Jessie Montgomery was performed with marvelous intensity. Rios imbued the viola solo with lots of heart and just the right amount of swing. All four players seemed to genuinely revel in the musical imagination and joy of the work.
Icli Zitella (b.1966) is a Venezuelan composer who has now lived in the US for about a decade. Venezuelan violinist Lovera told us that “The Survivor” was a commission where the composer was asked to write a piece that incorporated Venezuelan folk tunes as well as elements from Arnold Schoenberg, a truly unexpected combination.
The results were fabulous. The music had urgency and excitement as well as a sense of direction that kept propelling the music forward and pulling the listener along. The quartet displayed fine ensemble work and made the music memorable.
The final work on the program was “Home” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. This is a pop-folk song released in 2010 with a strong beat, a laidback sensibility, and lots of whistling. The string quartet arrangement was nearly unrecognizable. It lacked the magnetism of those Magnetic Zeros and seemed merely sweet, at times sickly sweet. Worse, it seemed to repeat, repeat, and then simply stop. It was something of a wet rag instead of a big finish.
But all was not lost. The encore was a pulsating, good romp. It was a mash-up of four popular songs: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendez, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, all arranged by Andrew Griffin. It was fun, it was rocking, and it was an enjoyable way to end the evening.
It was a splendid free concert, staffed by friendly and helpful people from the GPMF. Yet I left thinking that a lot of opportunities had been missed. There was a drawing for four free tickets to the GPMF, but no one ever pointed out that all the festival concerts are free. No upcoming concerts were highlighted, and not even the final date of the festival was reported.
This event might also have been used for music education. There were several brief remarks by each of the performers in turn. These were charming, mostly as the players introduced themselves. A few facts about the background of the music were offered, among the most interesting was that 60 million people across the world practice the religion of voodoo. But there was barely a word about the music itself.
Some of the educational possibilities were staring us right in the face. It would have been nice for a violinist to introduce the cat’s meow on violin and show how the gliding-sliding sound is created before a performance of “The Waltzing Cat”. They could have given a brief introduction to syncopation and given an example before playing the Price.
Most strangely, neither in the program nor in the spoken portions of the event did anyone explain what Project Inclusion is. It’s a program of the GPMF in conjunction with the Chicago Sinfonietta to offer support and career enhancing work for diverse musicians. It seems an admirable program and one the GPMF ought to be pleased to celebrate with their audiences.
Nonetheless, I was delighted to have an introduction to four young musicians who are going places. It’s a marvelous thing to hear the stars of tomorrow play in your backyard today.
