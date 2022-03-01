It was a long two years between performances for pianist Gerald Rizzer and his colleagues at International House on the University of Chicago campus. When the 45th season of the Chicago Ensemble kicked off earlier this month, it was with a sense of relief and pleasure that Hyde Parkers gathered in the large, wood-paneled theater of I-House and took their seats in the sun-drenched room. The music was back.
For all the progress that recorded or live-streamed concerts have made, there is still nothing like being bathed in live sound in the very room where the musicians are making the magic.
Rizzer was joined in this performance with two stalwart members of the Chicago Ensemble: violinist Stephen Boe and cellist Andrew Snow. The three of them took on trios by Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. So it was that old friends on stage entertained a good-sized audience of old friends in the seats.
Haydn’s Trio in A-flat Major, Hob. XV:14 opened with effervescent melodies in violin and piano, with the cello adding depth and occasional mischief. The Adagio had a gentle rocking effect, creating comfort and warmth. Rizzer’s piano was fluid and clear while Boe was stylish and controlled. The concluding movement was infused with joyful energy and reached a satisfying, almost toe-tapping conclusion.
The Trio in E Major, K. 542 by Mozart found the three musicians luxuriating in lyricism. Snow offered heft when the cello had the main line, providing solid and mellow sound. The gavotte was characterized by a clear rhythmic pulse and the composer’s vivid ideas were given a light touch. The concluding Allegro found Boe offering rollicking violin work with buoyant responses from Rizzer.
The concert concluded with Beethoven’s Trio in E-flat Major, op. 70, no. 2, which Rizzer introduced in spoken remarks as the most beautiful of that composer’s piano trios. The opening figures in the violin and cello were introduced with great care and slowly expanded into beautiful, brooding melodies.
The music’s moods were carefully explored, with sweet lines slowly giving way to more ambiguous moods, even uncertainty. The players executed gentle layering and patient building, holding the audience in their hands until the final note.
There were some changes to the performance format, with different doors used for concert access and both Chicago Ensemble staff and I-House staff were on hand offering friendly, helpful pointers as you waited to pick up your ticket or have your vax card scrutinized. These folks added to the success of the day, treating the occasion like the celebration that it was and making everyone feel welcome.
During the intermission, patrons would typically nibble cheese and cookies and sip wine or coffee. No food was allowed at this event, but the audience seemed delighted to see old friends and grab a moment’s conversation with the musicians.
The Chicago Ensemble returns to I-House on Sun., Mar. 27, with works for clarinet, viola, cello and piano by Paul Hindemith, Karel Husa, Max Bruch and Beethoven. Visit thechicagoensemble.org for more information.
A few days later, the long-awaited Mandel Hall debut of Quatuor Diotima, a Paris-based string quartet, finally took place. The quartet had originally been scheduled to perform in the autumn of 2020 in Hyde Park, but the pandemic caused repeated scheduling disruptions.
Their Friday night debut had a decent-sized audience and the musicians took to the stage with clear purpose. The opening half of their concert was devoted to Bartók, beginning with his String Quartet No. 3.
Yun-Peng Zhao and Léo Marillier (violins, the latter a new member of the quartet), Franck Chevalier (viola), and Pierre Morlet (cello) brought their A game, taking on the gnarly, unusually twisting and technically demanding work. Their technical skills were clear and convincing, even as they maintained a more quiet physical presence than many quartets; they let the music do the talking.
They were brilliant at letting the music gently hum and thrum as they made the sound swell and grow. At times sly, at times coy, they coaxed out the tangles of the music in expressive fashion. One particularly fascinating moment occurred with the dark and thorny viola-cello interlude.
Bartók’s String Quartet No. 5 opened with precise attacks and considerable vigor, always holding your attention. This ensemble can take a thin, mysterious melody and let it snake through their ranks, gradually building up muscle and effect. The quartet seemed to revel in the rhythmically complex, emotionally intense music. Earnest short cries were juxtaposed with swirling glissandos. The work ended with manic energy and incredible propulsion.
Quatuor Diotima closed their concert with Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor. From the beginning, they performed with power combined with a freshness of approach. They gave the familiar music room to breathe and expand. The second movement saw the violins performing with honeyed sweetness, while the lower strings offered quiet smiles.
The center movement, the heart of the quartet, was rendered with glorious beauty. Marked by Beethoven as a “Hymn of Thanksgiving” to God, and written after a serious illness, this section of the quartet had luminous gravity. Chorale-like sections shimmered with gratitude and wonder. The musicians let the music bloom and grow and recede with a marvelous naturalness.
The exciting conclusion guaranteed a strong audience response, and many stood as they applauded the quartet’s moving performance.
Quatuor Diotima will be performing again at the “Korngold Rediscovered” festival taking place at the University of Chicago from Apr. 1–10. For more information, visit chicagopresents.uchicago.edu
