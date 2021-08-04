The organizers of the Hyde Park Summer Fest have cancelled the 2021 edition due to the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases and associated risks.
“The Hyde Park Summer Fest, formerly known as the Brew Fest, is rooted in the South Side community. At the heart, this festival has always been community-focused and community-driven. It is our obligation to prioritize our community’s health and safety over any other interests," organizers said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but we believe putting the community’s health and safety first is the most responsible decision.”
The festival was scheduled for Sept. 11-12. The festival began in 2014 and grew out of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate Hyde Park festival.
Typically the summer’s first street festival in Hyde Park, it had been cancelled last year as well; its cancellation this year follows the cancellations of the Silver Room Block Party and the in-person Chosen Few Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival.
The Chosen Few are still planning a free outdoor Aug. 28 concert in Englewood for fully vaccinated fans. The Bud Billiken Parade down King Drive is still planned for Saturday, Aug. 14. And come fall, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is scheduled for Sept. 26-27.
