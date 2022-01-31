The atmosphere in the Apostolic Church of God (6320 S. Dorchester Ave.) in Woodlawn was warm and friendly on Friday night as church members and staff were on hand to guide visitors to the sanctuary for a special community event. Riccardo Muti, the music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, brought members of the CSO to the South Side for a free concert.
Attendance was about 1,000 and included audience members not only from Woodlawn as well as Hyde Park, but from various other sections of the city. Even the mayor was there. She, and the audience, were greeted with opening remarks from Dr. Byron T. Brazier, the church’s pastor. He told the audience that the church was delighted to welcome Muti and the CSO for the third time, saying “He loves Apostolic and we love Muti.”
It was an all-baroque program with lesser-performed works by Vivaldi paired with Handel’s “Water Music.” The concert opened with Vivaldi’s Concerto in B Minor for Four Violins, Op. 3, No. 10. The four featured violinists were the four top players for the CSO: Robert Chen (concertmaster), Stephanie Jeong (associate concertmaster), David Taylor (assistant concertmaster), and Yuan-Qing Yu (also assistant concertmaster).
The Concerto for Four Violins is one of a collection of twelve concertos for one or more violins published in Amsterdam in 1711 and collectively entitled “L’estro armonico” (“Harmonic Inspiration”). The program notes report that these works interested Bach, who admired them enough to arrange half of them as concertos for organ or harpsichord.
The CSO top violins offered bright and pleasing sound along with fresh, alert playing, and plenty of finesse led by concertmaster Chen, whose phrasing and sunny tone was charming. There was also fine ensemble work, first within the four soloists, who beautifully passed the music back and forth between them, as well as with the string orchestra plus harpsichord that Muti ensured would offer plush support. The Allegro was shiny and polished, and the short Largo was solemn yet short of somber. The concluding Allegro featured flurries of radiant sound that joyfully filled the entire sanctuary.
CSO principal flute Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson was the soloist for Vivaldi’s Flute Concerto in G Minor, “La Notte”, Op. 10, No. 2. He immediately captured the audience’s attention with his artistry: vibrant, silver sound, silky legato, and fire engine speed. His long trills were a delight and some seemingly simple notes turned into incredibly tough tests of his capacious oxygen capacity.
Muti saw to it that the orchestra provided the solid firmament over which Höskuldsson could soar. The orchestra provided beautiful warmth as well as spirited punchiness.
This concert without an intermission closed with Handel’s “Water Music”, Suite No. 1 in F Major. For this work, a few more strings were added to the orchestra as well as two oboes, two horns, and a bassoon, creating a heftier sound than the preceding concertos.
Muti took a relaxed approach, letting the familiar music speak for itself. I enjoyed the sound of the fuller string orchestra (for example, the number of cellos used doubled from two in the Vivaldi to four for the Handel), and the winds stole the limelight. William Welter and Scott Hostetler on oboe offered gleaming color and horns David Cooper and James Smelser provided blustery fanfares. Before the concert, Dr. Brazier told the audience that he played the bassoon and so would be listening carefully to that instrument during the concert. He cannot have been disappointed with the bounce and energy of Keith Buncke.
This was an unfussy, straightforward performance with lots of attention to detail, yet overall was not nearly as robust as the Vivaldi. Nonetheless, the audience found it pleasing and rewarded Muti and his orchestra with satisfied, extended applause.
After the music, Muti spoke briefly. Like Dr. Brazier, he greeted mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy Eshleman, asking from the stage if they had brought their daughter. (They hadn’t.) As he has done in previous appearances at the Apostolic Church of God, Muti made the case that classical music is universal, and because it is universal, he insisted that it is for everyone. He invited the folks present to attend a concert at Symphony Center, assuring them that they would be welcome: “Our door is open for you; our heart is open more.”
