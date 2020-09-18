Hyde Park Jazz Festival artistic and executive director Kate Dumbleton has spent years bringing international jazz stars and local heroes to a growing neighborhood audience. The COVID-19 pandemic made her completely reverse course and discourage mass numbers from gathering while still presenting compelling live music.
This year’s event during the Sept. 26–27 weekend includes streamed concerts along with small, short and socially distanced mobile and pop-up performances.
“We care about everybody, so we want everybody to be safe,” Dumbleton said. "We’ve tried our best to mitigate this bizarre approach to outreach and marketing to make sure that all concerts are available on our web site so that people who don’t feel comfortable coming out will be able to stream it all off our web site at a later date.”
Six concerts will be streamed from the Logan Center on Saturday, from 4:00 to 9:45 p.m. through hydeparkjazzfestival.org. The following day is composed of eight concerts on mobile stages throughout the area as well as 10 performances on pop-up stages between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.
With safety measures in place, audiences will not be present in the Logan Center for Saturday’s video streaming. Dumbleton added that the Sunday pop-up concerts will be in “locations that are interesting and have relevance.” That also will be the case with the moving stages.
“Mobile stages are in spaces where there are residential spaces around it, so people can just come out of their buildings and hear,” Dumbleton said. “They’ll be large enough that they’ll be very safe for social listening or from your window. We’re trying to keep that spirit alive and well—the footprint of cultural wealth of the neighborhood.”
Dumbleton developed the idea during the summer with the festival’s Jazz Postcard series of small, informal concerts around the city. These sets, which are available for streaming on the festival’s site, showed how music still connects people who are unable to be as physically close nowadays.
“The postcard image or metaphor was something I thought of—a gesture of missing people, saying ‘Wish you were here,’” Dumbleton said. “Artists picked where they wanted to be, everywhere from grandma’s driveway to Washington Park—from Rogers Park to way down to Chatham. It was beautiful.”
Since the pandemic has not made global collaborations feasible, the 2020 festival is composed of Chicago artists. This opportunity to bring their music to novel settings throughout Hyde Park is another reason why this event is especially valuable.
“To come up with new combinations of playing together and where they want to play together and what they want to do has been awesome,” Dumbleton said. “It’s just a reminder of the depth and breadth of not only of musical skill and artistry, but also sense of history and creative energy and capacity to adapt and make the most of this moment.”
As Dumbleton said, the focus on Chicago-area musicians will give this year’s festival audiences a concentrated look at the wealth of artistry within this city. Here are a few that illustrate this stylistic diversity:
Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade
Saxophonist Greg Ward has performed in an array of groups and composed complex suites for large ensembles—and that’s in the hours when he’s not serving as a professor of music at Indiana University. His electric group Rogue Parade and their 2019 album Stomping Off From Greenwood present a different direction. As Ward fronts a pair of guitars, a bassist and a drummer, the group’s tricky, interwoven lines deliver constantly surprising harmonies and stunning shifts.
Saturday, 5-5:45, hydeparkjazzfestival.org
The Silent Hour
Throughout the pandemic, drummer Mike Reed has continued composing new works, some of which will be included in his trio with longstanding colleagues cellist Tomeka Reid and vibraphonist Jason Adasiewicz. With Reed’s inventive ways of exploring the melodic qualities of his instrument—while Reid and Adasiewicz investigate the rhythmic elements of theirs—this should be a fascinating performance. Ace trumpeter Russ Johnson and bassist Jakob Heinemann, will also play a part in this combination.
Saturday, 9-9:45, hydeparkjazzfestival.org
Maggie Brown Quintet
Whether Maggie Brown is singing standards in front of big bands or in free jazz ensembles, she continues to show her boundless versatility. Meanwhile, Brown has received considerable attention for her accomplishments as a stage actress, theatrical director and teacher. She and her sister Africa Brown are also the foremost interpreters of works by their father, the legendary Oscar Brown, Jr.
Sunday, 1-1:45, Open Lot east of Green Line Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd.
Katie Ernst & Greg Artry
Versatile bassist/vocalist Katie Ernst has worked in jazz groups of all idioms and sizes, while also creating a lyrical tribute to writer Dorothy Parker, Little Words. Her conversational emphasis is another reason why her duos, like that with drummer Greg Artry, are so joyous. Artry has regularly backed veterans at Chicago’s Jazz Showcase and fuels young bands in different idioms throughout the city. Ernst said that one of the benefits of working with Artry is that because they’re both singers, they and share a core sensibility. “It’s always inspiring to make music with Greg,” Ernst said. “In the rhythm section, we bring out each other's mischievous sides as well as share an interest in allowing moments of vulnerability and malleability.”
Sunday, 2:30, Green across from Promontory Point, 5530 S. Shore Drive
Steve Marquette & Macie Stewart
In the past few years, guitarist Steve Marquette has become a valuable part of Chicago’s improvised music community. On acoustic and electric instruments, his open-ended performances veer from modern jazz to New Orleans funk. At the festival, he will be in a duo with violinist Macie Stewart, both of whom are in saxophonist Ken Vandermark’s group, Marker. Stewart has also received widespread attention as a co-leader of the innovative rock band, OHMME.
Sunday, 3:30, Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.
Geof Bradfield and Mike Allemana
A few months ago, guitarist Mike Allemana received his PhD from the University of Chicago after writing his dissertation on Von Freeman. Allemana’s command of bop, blues and gospel reflected on lessons he learned from the legendary saxophonist and his ongoing work with Freeman’s guitarist brother, George Freeman. Saxophonist Geof Bradfield has composed evocative works for large ensemble and also delivers sharp and succinct improvisational forays on his brilliant new trio disc, General Semantics.
Sunday, 4:30, Allison Davis Garden, entrance of Washington Park at Cottage Grove & 60th Street, in front of the Fountain of Time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.