The Korngold Rediscovered festival, held by the University of Chicago in partnership with Folks Operetta, offered the North American premiere of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s opera “Die Kathrin” on Thursday night at the Logan Center Performance Hall.
The work, Korngold’s final opera, was completed in 1937 and scheduled for a Vienna premiere in 1938. Its story of a German woman falling in love with a Belgian soldier in the occupied Rhineland had to be changed to get around the Nazi censors. But making Kathrin Swiss rather than German was insufficient. As the Folks Operetta website promoting this milestone production notes, “Kathrin may have changed her nationality, but Korngold was still Jewish.”
The opera premiered to poor reviews in Sweden in 1939 and was first performed in Vienna in 1950. Now, 85 years after its completion, it came to Hyde Park and the results were glorious.
“Die Kathrin” highlights Korngold’s imaginative and evocative powers as a composer. He saw the story as a kind of folk tale: two poor lovers buffeted by adverse factors beyond their control, who eventually find happiness through perseverance. The music may have a more relaxed quality than his most admired opera “Die tote Stadt,” but the slightly lighter musical tone combined with the composer’s vivid exposition of color and lush harmonic treatments, make the musical aspect of “Die Kathrin” marvelous.
Soprano Ann Toomey sang the title role with commitment and passion. Her large voice filled the hall and she had power at the top of her range and delicacy in her middle register. She was matched in flair with tenor Corey Bix, who took the role of her lover, François. He had heroic sound and gleaming high notes.
Baritone Mark Delavan plays the villain Malignac, who has bamboozled Kathrin to travel with him to Marseilles in what seems like a sex trafficking caper. He offers dark, bold sound with a suave exterior. Soprano Stacey Tappan, decked out in a clingy gown with a white feather boa, was fantastic in the nightclub scene, offering a memorable performance in a decadent setting.
Commentators of this opera nearly always conclude that the story is the main problem with “Die Kathrin.” It is stuffed with so many coincidences that even Jung’s idea of synchronicity cannot carry the weight. The evil Malignac is murdered in the second act and François is found guilty of the crime. When he is released from prison and finds Kathrin, we learn that each of them believed the other had committed the murder, when in fact it was someone else altogether. At this point, near the end of the opera, you wonder how this could possibly be resolved.
This is the stage where I went from enjoying the opera to absolutely loving it. The story isn’t well constructed, but what the composer does at the end is simply amazing. Just at the point where you think nothing could possibly reunite the pair, something does. And it is Korngold’s music. I have already forgotten the text of the end of the opera, but I’ll never forget the music. Korngold offers us music of reconciliation and forgiveness, transformative music that turns two simple characters into potent symbols of the value of perseverance. It was masterful and it was gorgeous.
The ending worked well because throughout the opera conductor Anthony Barrese, leading an orchestra of over 60 musicians, bathed the singers in a comfortable blanket of sound. Barrese and the orchestra, through Korngold’s score, offered the “folk surroundings” and at all times let us know that we weren’t in a fairy tale, and we certainly weren’t in a real place at all, but in a special world where love really can overcome all. From elegant harp, to snazzy saxophones, to earthy vibraphone, the sound from the pit was engaging, fascinating, and full of lush romanticism. It was a North American premiere to be remembered.
The final day of the Korngold Rediscovered festival featured a performance at Logan of the string quartet Quatuor Diotima (Yun-Peng Zhao and Léo Marillier, violins; Franck Chevalier, viola; and Pierre Morlet, cello). What the French quartet did was to offer a kind of Korngold lineage, with music from Brahms, who helped Alexander Zemlinsky get his first string quartet published; with music from Zemlinsky, who taught Korngold; and music from Korngold himself.
Korngold began work on his String Quartet No. 3 in 1944 and completed it the next year. It is a piece with a wide stylistic range. There was tenuous tonality in the first movement, the players clearly drawing out the chromaticism. The second movement featured brilliantly realized rapid motion as well as a theme with a sweet, sentimental yearning.
The third movement’s opening was slow and somber, gradually giving away to shards of light, yet still ending on a quiet whisper. The final movement’s energy was splendid, galloping to a bright conclusion.
The String Quartet No. 1 by Alexander Zemlinsky was written 50 years earlier, in 1895, when Zemlinsky was only 24. The quartet was equally at home with the sly quiet sections as they were the buoyant, outgoing portions. There was controlled fire and calm soothing, sentimental cries and rumbling growls.
Their concert closed with the String Quartet No. 2 by Brahms. Quatuor Diotima tackled the piece with gusto, offering firm and confident melodies, drama and romantic charm, as well as precision paired with graceful execution.
It was a joy to be able to hear Korngold alongside these composers who came before him, and a particular joy to hear it all from the admirable Quatuor Diotima.
