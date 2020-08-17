The Fulcrum Point New Music Project is bringing a live, in-person music performance back to Chicago.
On Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., they will perform outdoors at Jackson Park and later that day at four other parks in Chicago in what they describe as “five safely staged, socially distant concerts.” The performances are free and will also be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube Live.
“Music for Trumpets and Trees” by composer Dick Higgins is Fulcrum Point’s latest project. It features a quintet of classical, jazz, and new art music trumpeters from Chicago: Josh Berman, Stephen Burns, Ben Lamar Gay, Chad McCullough, and Corey Wilkes.
The composer’s notes say that the system devised by performers should “be worked out according to the trees in the particular performance area of a specific performance, and will thus vary from performance place to performance place.”
The Hyde Park concert will be at the Jackson Park stone circle adjacent to 59th and Sony Island. In case of rain, the concert will take place at the same time the following day, Sun., Aug. 23. The concert will be repeated every two hours with Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Winnemac Park, and Oz Park being the other venues on the schedule.
Fulcrum Point asks that those who attend remember to wear a mask.
For more details, visit the Fulcrum Point New Music Project website: FulcrumPoint.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.