Hannu Lintu — a conductor who leads symphonies, operas and ballet — was the guest conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for the world premiere of “Serenades” by Magnus Lindberg. There was something special in the air as these two Finns joined forces for an evening of fascinating music.
“Serenades” was co-commissioned by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Radio France. This lively, bubbly work of about 15 minutes is not your usual serenade. Your first impression would not be, “this is night music.” But upon reflection, Lindberg’s work can be heard as an urban dreamscape of nightclubs and back alleys, forays through the cityscape with a pert beat and an unerring ear for quick turns and big splashes.
The music is big and beefy, with rapidly moving strings and brooding brass. This is dynamic, nocturnal music with explosive power and subtle byways. Lintu was a furious presence at times on the podium, appearing to take the music in as if it were perfume. His big arm gestures gave him the appearance of a calculating wizard, as he seemed one moment a fencer, and at another, an actor. He coaxed the orchestra into blooming phrases that, as soon as they realized resolution, were off onto another idea of complexity and tension. Ascending passages propelled you into the stars and descending passages brought you back to earth, ready to turn the next exciting corner.
CSO audiences are nearly always polite to living composers, and the applause was very appreciative as the two Finns embraced after the performance. (Lindberg offered concertmaster Robert Chen a fist bump rather than a hug.)
Next up was a young violinist taking on the solo role in Edouard Lalo’s “Symphonie espagnole” for violin and orchestra. Ray Chen, winner of both the Yehudi Menuhin and Queen Elizabeth competitions, brought fire and assertiveness to the Orchestra Hall stage. He could move from scorching to caressing in the blink of an eye and Lintu ensured that the orchestra offered all the support required. The soloist and conductor were always in perfect sync so that at the end of the first movement, with each man turned slightly toward the other, they each lifted their right arms in an arc, Lintu with his baton and Chen with his bow, in a perfectly timed, matching flourish.
The second movement featured a lovely conversation between violin and winds, with lots of amiable music. Chen was full of bounce and agility in the center movement where the dance-like sections were characterized by rhythmic flair. While the soloist ended with a quiet pizzicato, he was answered from the orchestra with a rousing exclamation. This was a beautiful work given loving treatment with the result that the audience was on its feet with big cheers when it all ended.
Chen offered the Pagannini Caprice No. 21 as an encore, with subtle shadings and big emotional impact.
The concert concluded with the Symphony No. 4 in E Minor by Brahms. Lintu pulled out all the stops, himself offering a very physical performance often with the grace of a dancer or the exuberance of a drunk. The performance captured the grand sweep of the music and Brahms’s almost muscular moves, starting with the interesting early repetitions of theme.
The Andante featured a splendid fanfare, starting with a horn. There was gleam and polish from the brass, gravitas in the plucked strings, and bell-like tones from the winds that penetrated the entire space.
The third movement was a joyous combination of rapidly played music infused with comic relief. (Even the program notes point out the composer’s little giggle about this part of the symphony: “three kettledrums, triangle, and piccolo will, of course, make something of a show.”)
There was energy and passion aplenty in the concluding movement. The power of an avalanche was turned into triumph. There were haunting sounds from the flute and low-anchored musings from the double basses. The many variations on a short theme in this movement are richly embroidered and satisfying. As was the performance.
The audience, by no means a full house, was greatly pleased by the performance, judging from the extended applause.
Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, led by Alastair Willis, will give their last performances of 2021 today at 3 p.m. and Thurs., Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in a concert of festive music for the holiday season at Symphony Center.
The full orchestra returns to Symphony Center in January, when their first concert of the new year features Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”, music from “Porgy and Bess”, and two works by Ravel: the Piano Concerto in G Major and “Boléro.” Inon Barnatan is the piano soloist and André de Ridder conducts. Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. Visit CSO.org for more information.
