Live music will return to KAM Isaiah Israel this weekend, with a program from a pair of international artists that combines secular and Jewish medieval music.
Israeli countertenor Doron Schleifer and harpsichordist and flutist Corina Marti will perform in KAMII’s sanctuary on Saturday, March 12, presenting “Il Dolce Suono – Ki Kolech Arev,” a program of early polyphonic music, much of it Florentine, and contemporaneous pieces by Jewish composers in Italy.
“They’re presenting things from that era and combining, in this way, both the very composed music that they have, and also some of the Sephardic chants that feel related when you put them together,” said KAMII Cantor David Berger.
“(They) are not classical compositions in a traditional sense, but our traditional melodies that have been passed down through all this time. When you put them in this context, with this other music from their time, they suddenly sound different than they ever have before.”
The concert, in a roundabout way, is also grounded in local history. Doron Schleifer’s father, Eliyahu Schleifer, is a world-renowned cantor and scholar of Jewish music — Berger noted that most American cantors, including himself, have studied with Schleifer in Jerusalem.
Schleifer received his doctorate from the University of Chicago in musicology. During his time in the city, he also served as the cantor of the South Side Hebrew Congregation, now the Central Synagogue of Chicago, which was located in South Shore when that neighborhood still had a significant Jewish population.
When the concert was being arranged, Berger said, “they reached out to me just because of my relationship with Doron’s father and as a place that is special in the family history — of having real love for Hyde Park, specifically.”
The concert will mark a return to live performance at KAMII as it gears up for a multi-million dollar renovation project that includes extensive work on the synagogue’s sanctuary.
“One of our central goals in the renovation work of the sanctuary, when that's done, is to really be able to present music like this,” said Berger. “So this is something that we’re hopeful is the first of many fantastic such concerts that we're able to put on, to bring the Hyde Park community into our sanctuary to enjoy music in a sacred, sacred space.”
Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m. KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Boulevard. Pay what you can; suggested donation $36 for in-person tickets, $18 for livestream access. www.kamii.org/dolce
