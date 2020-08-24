Fulcrum Point New Music Project had an idea that would allow them to perform live music in public with an audience and which would maintain physical distance among listeners. They found large park spaces where several dozen folks could space themselves out and still enjoy the music. And what better instruments to perform in the outdoors than the bright and impossible-to-miss sounds of the trumpet?
And thus their concert project, “Music for Trumpets and Trees,” was born. The title of the event is the title of a work by American composer Dick Higgins (1938–1998). Higgins was an important contributor to the Fluxus movement in art, where artists of all kinds (including composers, poets, architects and designers) valued the artistic process itself above the final product. John Cage (under whom Higgins studied experimental composition at the New School for Social Research) and Marcel Duchamp were large influences on the Fluxus artists. They valued experimentation and expanded the boundaries of what they considered to be art.
Higgins himself coined the term “intermedia” to describe Fluxus work that employs multiple media for its expression. In the liner notes for a recording of “Music for Trumpets and Trees” examples of intermedia include “shaped poems (which lie between image and text), graphic scores (which lie between music and image like this piece does) and performance events (which lie between life and dance, theater or music).” The score for “Music for Trumpets and Trees” does not employ regular musical notation but instead has sheets containing swirls and drawings of trees.
All this found expression in Jackson Park on Saturday. It was a bright sunny morning that brought about four dozen listeners to the large stone circle in Jackson Park near 59th Street and Stony Island. Even before the music began, the atmosphere was animated and happy, with folks wandering in and looking for a comfy spot to settle in. Some brought blankets, some brought kids, virtually everyone brought a smile.
Fulcrum Point assembled a quintet of trumpet players for this event drawn from the fields of be-bop, classical, jazz, and new music: Josh Berman, Stephen Burns, Ben LaMar Gay, Chad McCullough, and Corey Wilkes. The composer himself did not specify the number of trumpets required, except to say in his notes to the composition, “At least two trumpets should be used, and the performance should take place outdoors in an area that is at least partly wooded. There is no maximum number of trumpets: it could be dozens or even hundreds.” (The composer also suggests that certain large performances could include a steam calliope outside the sight of the audience. We didn’t have that on Saturday.)
These five men offered a half-hour performance full of surprises and unpredictable music. Higgins expected that each performance of this work would be different and that the trees in the vicinity would provide that point of difference, not only in physical appearance but in how and what the performers would do.
The Fulcrum Point ensemble stepped into the stone circle at different times, the first offering a bluesy fanfare that stopped the audience chatting with each other and got them focused on the music. Other trumpets entered the circle at different times, each playing solos as well as contributing to the ensemble as the piece unfolded.
The music’s improvisational elements were clearly influenced by the surroundings with the musicians mostly ignoring the audience and appearing to serenade a few large trees near the stone circle as well as the shrubbery nearby. Many of the trumpet calls seemed reverent, praising nature. Others were more exuberant, like animals calling each other across a forest: strong, wild, unpredictable. At other times the music became a friendly conversation among the players with the sounds of a playful whinny or convivial neighing. There was also something like birdsong, with the artists seeming to sing to the winged creatures perched in the nearby trees.
Chamber music is a subset in the classical music world, where compositions are designed for small ensembles playing in a relatively modest room (chamber). But what we had on Saturday was No Chamber music. It had something of the intimacy of chamber music, with the small ensemble and also the relatively small audience. But it was unleashed by the open setting. The players could sound at top volume and never threaten the eardrums of listeners. They walked around the inside of the stone circle, regularly moving to a better place to hear the others (or the sounds of nature) or to see the trees surrounding them.
They brought nature and man together in a performance art moment that I found exhilarating and liberating. They brought back live music and they did it with vim and passion, with imagination and whimsy. It was a glorious way to begin the weekend.
Joyce Kilmer’s poem “Trees” came to mind. It begins, “I think that I shall never see / A poem as lovely as a tree.” Later comes the couplet, “A tree that may in Summer wear / A nest of Robins in her hair;” Fulcrum Point made me think that the last line I’ve quoted could have read, “A wreath of trumpets who proudly blare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.