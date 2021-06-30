Hyde Park Summer Fest, organized by Jonathan Swain of the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, Dave Jeff and the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, is now scheduled for Sept. 11-12 on the Midway Plaisance.
"We're going to be focusing on local talent," Swain said in an interview. "A lot of local Chicago DJs will be a part of the makeup, and we'll be announcing those very shortly after working out some contractual issues there."
In previous years, when known as the Hyde Park Brew Fest, the event was held on the 53rd Street corridor and held at the beginning of summer.
Hyde Park Summer Fest began in 2014. The 2020 event would have been the first dubbed "Summer Fest" but was cancelled because of the pandemic.
This year's Summer Fest is also part of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events' "Chicago in Tune" series of free and ticketed events that runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 19.
"It's about bringing people together," Swain said. "Again, we've spent 15 months not being connected to people there was that whole summer not seeing people that we sometimes see once a summer. It's a great opportunity for people to come together, to connect, to reacquaint themselves with each other."
"It's about bringing people together, bringing life back into the economy, bring life back into relationships that maybe didn't happen due to COVID over the past 15 months and really connecting the building this web of what the South Side and Hyde Park communities are really about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.