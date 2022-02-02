A grant from the National Endowment for the Arts grant will enable the Hyde Park Jazz Festival to put paid workers behind three initiatives beyond the borders of the neighborhood.
In an interview, festival Executive Director Kate Dumbleton said getting the $50,000 grant was a big surprise. The NEA got the money for the grant through the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed last March; the funding this round was specifically tied to arts workers and artists.
"It's kind of intended to be about increasing the number of people in the arts who are paid," she explained.
There were open applications this go-around; in the first round of NEA COVID-19 grants, funding was only available for organizations that the endowment was already funding, and the Jazz Festival got a $50,000 federal grant then, too.
"That money just made up for the fact that we lost so much money everywhere else. We used it for operations and current staff," Dumbleton said. Two part-time employees work for the organization year-round, and then there are contractors during the festival itself.
The organization plans to use the money on a new community engagement team that will do work on new projects that have been under development for the last few years but are not core to the festival itself, specially to hire a project director to oversee youth education programming for high school- and early college-aged students of color who want to learn how to produce cultural events.
"It's kind of like a series of workshops and skill-building opportunities as well as a practicum by working on the festival and all of our other projects," Dumbleton said.
Other money from the grant will go to a new project called "Artists Corps" launching this summer, through which three artists will get monthly stipends to work and curate informal performances in their neighborhoods on the South and West sides.
Money will also go towards hiring a project director for and more artists to perform at the Back Alley Jazz program in South Shore.
"In a sense, the money does not support the festival itself at all, and that wasn't the goal of the NEA. The NEA's goal was to add employment opportunities," Dumbleton said. "This $50,000 really goes to pay artists, arts administrators and organizers, and producers to manage our other initiatives besides the festival itself."
Dumbleton noted the massive amount of income artists have lost over the course of the pandemic and said the NEA grants are partly meant to be "a direct shot in the arm of economic resources across the country into the artistic sector itself."
She noted that many arts administrators, organizers and producers have been laid off, contract workers particularly, and said many of them had a hard time navigating the Paycheck Protection Program to get loans or the unemployment insurance system to get benefits.
"I think it's also an attempt to make more visible and address the reality of our economy and how many gig workers there are in the arts economy," she said. These grants can create some way for organizations to facilitate getting more resources to them.
In a cultural sense, she emphasized the way the arts can help the country heal from the pandemic and enable people to come together in community.
"The money is also creating more opportunities for that, and in our case in particular, the performances that we're doing in neighborhoods are really intended to reach people who don't have a lot of access to cultural activity," Dumbleton said.
"On a personal note, I will say that the arts are so underfunded and undervalued. And with this new government intended to help bring the economy back, in some sense, people are like, 'Oh that's awesome! Congratulations!' And that's true, but actually this is the way it should always be, you know? These extra resources are helpful in the immediate, but it shouldn't be a Band-Aid. it should help all of us really try to understand what can happen if the arts were more properly funded."
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), a noted jazz fan himself, celebrated the Jazz Festival's receipt of the grant in a statement.
“The Hyde Park Jazz festival is an outstanding cultural event for our city. It’s free, it’s world-class, it’s renowned, and I am so proud that it is held in the 1st District," he said. "I’m thrilled that the Hyde Park Jazz Festival will receive $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan. This monumental legislation, which I was proud to help pass, is truly a gift that keeps on giving.”
