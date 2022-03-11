Arriving at the Performance Hall at the Logan Center on Friday night, you could feel the anticipation in the air. The generous, open lobby was full of smiling folks, including those greeting you, providing you with tickets at the pick-up table, and those patient and helpful people taking a gander at your vax card. There was a good-sized crowd anxious to hear music they have never heard before.
Because that’s what is always on the menu at a Grossman Ensemble concert: World premieres of music written for a large ensemble made up of string quartet, flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, horn, harp, piano and two percussion players.
What makes the Grossman Ensemble different is that their commissions for new music build into the process — and crucially, the budget — a generous amount of time for the composer to work directly with the ensemble. This offers composers a ten-week window during which they can experiment with various ideas, some of which come from the musicians themselves, and create the best possible version of their ideas. As Daniel Pesca told the audience before the concert began, this means that the “process is dynamic, not static.” He should know. Pesca is the pianist for the ensemble, and for this concert he was also one of the composers.
Pesca’s “New Examples of Confusion” was inspired by “Examples of Confusion” by Lydia Davis. While I found his brief, written remarks in the program helpful, there were a few things he said in introducing his piece that were more revealing that anything he wrote. He told the audience that confusion or misapprehension can lead to a moment where you think you have broken into a new, fantasy-like world.
That’s exactly what his miniature chamber symphony does. It creates various senses of confusion. Jaunty, jolly cartoonish melodies morph into controlled silliness; ominous uncertainty drifts into gentle surprise. There is frustration, perhaps anger, some worry, threaded expertly through five sections. Pesca beautifully uses the idea of confusion to create tension in the music and to create a propelling forward movement that leads to unexpected places.
One of the most glorious aspects of this new work is how Pesca draws on his knowledge of his performing collaborators and writes music that showcases their skill and artistry. Early in the work, he has created expressive lines for the clarinet and oboe Katherine Jimoh and Andrew Nogal rendered with great effect. Later there was a mysterious line for flute that Tim Monro offered with airy delight. Then the strings added melancholy.
Pesca created a work which has the sleek elements of an ensemble, with individual voices carrying the load, but also he manages stellar moments of almost symphonic sound. It was an interesting and rewarding piece.
In the introduction to his work “In Between”, composer Eric Nathan explained that one of the inspirations was having a friend invite him to “meet” the trees that were very important to him. At this point, I’m sure that there were a few people in the audience not knowing whether to giggle or to groan. (I take the 5th.)
But Nathan clearly set us up. His story became more and more interesting as he explained being in nature and listening to the world around him led to a feeling of “meditative stillness”. He was teasing us about meeting trees. He created a work that invoked their majesty while also combining this with chorale-like elements that, to me, seemed inspired by the spiritual enrichment we feel in nature.
What was most unusual about this work is that the trees were represented with rustling sounds that each musician had to devise and which could not include any musical notes. Conductor Timothy Weiss had a special extended arm, open-handed gesture which signaled that they were to rustle. They did, and it was magical.
At the reception that followed, I asked some of the musicians what exactly they did to create this sound of wind in the trees. Flutist Tim Monro told me that he put his entire mouth over the mouthpiece and blew into his flute fluttering his tongue and gently clicked the keys. Nogal on oboe and Jimoh on clarinet had similar procedures. Percussionist John Corkill put ripped newspaper on a bass drum and skimmed it with a wire brush (jazz brush). It’s interesting to think about how future players will face this challenge.
“Simulacra” by Felipe Tovar-Henao was an examination of the real and the imitation of the real. The composer joined the Grossman Ensemble on stage, sitting at a laptop, to operate the electronic components of the work. A single note passed through the group took various shapes. Audio recordings of a voice appeared and disappeared. (I couldn’t understand most of the words, so am not entirely sure of their purpose.) The work moved from clarity to mistiness, sometimes in dizzying fashion.
Ingrid Laubrock’s “Unveiled” opened with slow, atmospheric music that built to big sound and some furious scurrying. Her jazz credentials were on display, providing musical heft. Her idea was to draw out of the music some ideas that may be hard to grasp under certain circumstances, but can emerge easily under others, like “a picture of funnel spiders’ webs covered in dew drops, highlighting the webs that are usually not as easy to see.”
After the concert there was a wine and beer and dessert reception, including mini-cheesecakes with a cherry on top. I was struck by how many people stayed for this and how happy they were to discuss the music and talk to the composers and musicians. I met two moms of the players, one dad, and one student. It says something when a group has this kind of committed audience. Everyone could feel the warmth and enthusiasm the Grossman Ensemble created that evening.
