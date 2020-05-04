The Grant Park Music Festival announced on May 4 that it has cancelled its entire 2020 season.
“We are devastated that we will not be able to move forward with our 2020 season,” said festival president and CEO Paul Winberg in a press release. “The Festival has been a mainstay of the city’s performing arts landscape since 1935, created to bring Chicagoans together during the Great Depression.”
“We are working on creative solutions to bring the joy of the Grant Park Music Festival to our audience through virtual free programs this summer and to continue inspiring Chicago with the power of music in this difficult time," Winberg added. "We hope our longstanding friends and donors will continue to maintain their support, helping the Festival to return next summer stronger and more vibrant than ever.”
