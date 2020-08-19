The Newberry Consort has been performing Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music in Chicago since 1986. The Consort’s mission is to “create accessible and historically informed performances.”
The ensemble is, or has been, in residence at both the University of Chicago and Northwestern University. With both library and university connections, you might immediately think that the group is a scholarly one, and you would be right. But the Newberry Consort transcends any Town and Gown distinctions.
They combine detailed research of music manuscripts and performances aimed at historical accuracy with a fresh, imaginative approach that combines accessibility of performances with modern touches that contribute to the understanding of the music. Newberry Consort concerts regularly make use of large screen projections of manuscripts and art, maps and diagrams, to help create an atmosphere conducive to understanding and digging down into the music as well as the time it was composed and originally performed.
The Consort is named after the Newberry Library, where the organization was created. The Newberry Library, on Walton Street across from Chicago’s Washington Square, is a private, independent research library that specializes in the humanities. It is named after its benefactor, Walter Loomis Newberry.
But the Consort has performed throughout Chicago and has regularly performed in Hyde Park at various venues at the University of Chicago, including Bond Chapel, the Logan Center, and the Oriental Institute.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they have, in dribs and drabs, made many videos from previous concerts available in a series of videos now available for the public to view for free anytime from their computer or other Internet connected device. I’ve spent time listening and watching these videos, reminded of some of the concerts I’ve attended. Here is a brief guide to some videos of a now-growing list of fascinating performances.
The concert entitled “The Music of Johann Rosemüller” features “Jubilent Aethera” sung by Ellen Hargis. The text is presented on-screen in English allowing easy understanding of the sometimes rapid lines which are delivered with aplomb and vim by Hargis. She is delicate with the ornaments and shines in her highest notes. The visuals, including photographs of the majestic Basilica of San Marco in Venice, help transport the listener to another time.
“Le Roman de Fauvel” was a 2016 concert and the Newberry Consort video includes three excerpts. “Douce Dame Debonaire,” performed by Debra Nagy and Joseph Hubbard, is fascinating and funny, with a noble lady rejecting the advances and love of Fauvel, calling him worthless. Nagy remains elegant as she pointedly rebuffs him. She seems at ease with the old French spoken portion. Hubbard combines a hapless pleading with fine singing.
Fauvel is admonished in “Fauvel, Cogita” sung with strength by Hargis. “Celi domina/Maria virgo/Porchier” features The Rookery, a male ensemble. Fauvel’s numerous failings are expressed in excruciating detail. The men bring vitality to the music.
“Sacred Love: Songs of the Sephardim” features Shachar Avakeshcha with tenor soloist Matthew Dean, Nuba Al-Maya B’Tayhi with oud soloist Ronnie Malley, and Lecha Dodi with soprano soloist Dapha Mor. The music is sinuous with a strong beat that had me swaying in my chair as I listened. Dean is a singer with captivating power and Malley’s oud is luscious and mysterious. His rendition of complex music is spellbinding. Mor sings with prayer-like intensity, supported by a small chorus who add heft.
“Salve regina” from the Vespers of Juan de Lienas finds Hargis offering shimmering soprano lines, with a sense of calm as well as a sense of purpose. She is supported by a well-chosen group of women singers. This is music that speaks to God, and is both supplicating and beautiful.
From their concert entitled “The Marchesa: Isabella d’Este”, a co-production with the ensemble Piffaro, is a performance of “Lirum bililirum”. The instrumental accompaniment is rich and textured. The Consort’s strings are glorious and enhanced by sackbut, straight trumpet, bagpipes, and percussion of the marvelously talented Piffaro musicians. The singing is luminescent and sung at a stately pace that doesn’t lose the lilting bounce that propels the music forward.
“Music from Lincoln’s America” is a departure for the Consort, as it is concerned with music of the modern era. It includes spoken word elements along with historical songs. “Hard Times” by Stephen Foster highlights singing that has a direct simplicity that captures the difficulties of the poor and disenfranchised. (Ellen Hargis is credited as singer and she does apt work. But an uncredited male singer is also splendid and even more idiomatic.) The sound from Michael Miles, who plays gut-strung fretless banjo, is magical.
“The Dying Poet” by Louis Moreau Gottschalk features David Schrader, well known in Chicago for his work on harpsichord and other early keyboards. It is delightful to hear his very charming piano, gentle yet just frisky enough to capture the mid-nineteenth century concert mood that prevailed during the time of our 16th president. He has admirable clarity and control yielding splendid results.
Foster’s “Slumber my Darling” is given a quiet and enchanting performance by Hargis while William Mason’s “Lullaby” is a dreamy affair with more lovely work by Schrader. Foster’s “Beautiful Dreamer” is delicate and triumphant, a clear success for both Hargis and Schrader.
Throughout these videos, David Douglass — co-director of the Consort with his wife Ellen Hargis — brings both coherence and beauty to the various strings he plays along with the other accomplished string players of the Newberry Consort.
This review has only touched on a handful of the videos available at the Newberry Consort’s archive. Visit the Consort website to hear all the music they have made available and for updates on when the ensemble will be able to perform again before live audiences: NewberryConsort.org.
