Robert Muczynski has been described as “the most frequently-performed composer whose music is never discussed” by Walter Simmons. In an essay on Muczynski (1929–2010), Simmons begins by naming one of the composer’s most enduring pieces, his 1961 Flute Sonata, which was on the program of a recent concert presented by the Music Teachers of Hyde Park.
Muczynski was born in Chicago and he studied piano and composition at DePaul University. In the 1960s he accepted a post at the University of Arizona where he served as composer-in-residence until his retirement in 1988. His style was strongly influenced by American neoclassicism, but with his own unique touches and emphasis. In praising his music, Simmons observes, “Muczynski also shunned empty virtuosity, grandiosity, over-powering emotionalism, opulent sonority, and eccentricity — the kinds of smokescreens to which more conservative composers fall victim in their weaker moments.”
There are, to my way of thinking, no weak moments in Muczynski’s Sonata for Flute and Piano. This was borne out in the performance of flutist Irene Claude and pianist Marilyn Bourgeois in their performance, which was video recorded at South Suburban College in 2021, after having been postponed from an original performance date scheduled in March of 2020. Hyde Parker Claude is on the faculty of South Suburban College and is a member of the New Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra. Bourgeois is also a South Suburban College faculty member and is the symphony pianist of the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.
They joined forces for a very enjoyable recital that included not only the Muczynski sonata but also works by Valerie Coleman and Katherine Hoover.
Muczynski’s Sonata for Flute and Piano got out of the gates running, with the pair establishing a jazzy yet mysterious setting with impish energy. When the flute had a haunted, airy sound, the piano accentuated the mood with ominous rumbling. Claude was particularly attractive with ascending passages ending on a high note, offering crisp and clear sound at the top with pleasing roundness and ping. Even the lyrical sections had a complex prettiness that was tinged with emotional complications. At times the pair seemed to be gaily skipping through action-packed passages and at other times they were the action. I enjoyed how Claude could take some of the longer, quieter phrases and sections and turn them into peaceful meditations.
Next on their program was “Fanmi Imèn” by Valerie Coleman, an American flutist, composer, and founder of Imani Winds, which was an ensemble-in residence at the University of Chicago for two years ending in 2018. “Fanmi Imèn” is the Haitian Creole title for Maya Angelou’s famous work “Human Family,” which contains the refrain that inspired Coleman: “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike”.
The piece opens gently and creates a sense of calm that slowly unfolds with sounds of nature as well as a general sense of blooming spring. The music itself blooms and the color palette expands as the music progresses. There were graceful piano ornaments and interesting flute techniques leading to a brief section of exciting drama. The music ended on a positive note, almost creating a sense of future adventure.
The final work on this concert lasting just under an hour was Three Sketches for Piccolo and Piano by Katherine Hoover (1937–2018). Hoover was a flutist and composer and many other things as well, including poet and entrepreneur.
The first of the Three Sketches is entitled “Dusk” and it opens with the piccolo warning of the night fast approaching. Claude’s approach made you feel the light fading and onset of chill while the piano added a charming atmosphere of uncertainty. When both flute and piano were at the top of their ranges, the sound was plaintive and memorable.
“Hide and Seek” begins with piano and flute alternating short, rapid phrases, and the players immediately created a jovial atmosphere. The sounds were jagged, jumpy and giggly and the beautiful rapid runs at the end left you in mind of children’s laughter.
The final sketch is entitled “Danza” and it offered syncopated pop and fizzle such that it did make you think of getting up and dancing. At one point the score calls for the pianist to pound or knock the wooden part of the instrument with her knuckles to create a short drumming section. Bourgeois chose to use a pencil instead, and kept a steady beat. It was a likable closing chapter to the concert.
The Music Teachers of Hyde Park (MTHP) is an alliance of independent private music teachers serving Hyde Park, Kenwood, and South Shore. MTHP sponsors many events throughout the year that give its students opportunities to perform and learn, including recitals and workshops. The group also sponsors the Artist Series — free concerts given by the music teachers themselves, such as this one with Claude and Bourgeois. While the pandemic has made many activities more difficult, MTHP continues to offer these concerts (with archives for later viewing) with the next one, featuring Elaine Smith, Audra Wilson, and others not yet announced, scheduled for Feb. 16. For more information, visit MTHP.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.