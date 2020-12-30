The DuSable Museum is presenting "Your Virtual New Year's Lounge: Hope, Renewal, Unity" from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the first 30 minutes of 2021, with live-streamed jazz, spoken word performances and dance music.
South Side singers Meagan McNeal and Tammy McCann will perform on New Year's Eve before headlining house DJ Vince Adams takes the virtual stage at midnight to welcome the new year in.
The celebration will be live-streamed on VON.TV and the DuSable's website, www.dusablemuseum.org. Partygoers are invited to dress in their finest.
“The Virtual New Year’s Lounge is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy some of the best in entertainment and donate to the DuSable Museum of African American History while being safe and secure in their own home,” said President and CEO Perri Irmer.
