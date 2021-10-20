Since 1977 the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series has provided free concerts to Chicago music lovers. The series honors the British musician who performed in London during World War II in order to boost morale.
The most recent concert in the Chicago series took place last week at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist and featured pianist Yoon-Wha Roh. Roh is an active solo recitalist, a chamber musician, and currently a member of the faculty at Washington State University.
Her 40-minute concert, which was performed without intermission, was a collection of three stunning piano works which each had its own color palette and sense of atmosphere and which melded together into a splendid whole.
Roh’s performance began with Chopin’s 1843 work, Ballade No. 4, Op. 52. After taking her seat at the piano bench, she took a long pause before opening with feather-soft keystrokes. Her playing was always fluid and she gave each note its own individuality and shape, even when the same note was repeated more than once in succession.
She had a judicious and attractive rubato, graceful rapid passages, and pretty ornaments. It was particularly rewarding to observe her potent ability to glide from a stormy section to a calm one with easy charm.
The decisive and exciting conclusion was followed with enthusiastic applause.
Next on the program was an excerpt from Maurice Ravel’s “Miroirs” (“Mirrors”) for solo piano. This work, completed in 1905, is a suite of five musical portraits, each one reflecting the composer’s understanding of fellow members of a creative circle of artists who called themselves Société des Apaches. This was an informal group begun in 1903 and which persisted until WWI. They took their name from the term then-used to describe European street gangs. Many of their meetings were held in the studio of painter Paul Sordes, who was sometimes described as “Ravel with a palette”. “Miroirs” was premiered in 1906 with Les Apaches member Ricardo Viñes as the piano soloist. Later, Ravel arranged the final two works in the suite for orchestra.
Roh selected the fourth of the five portraits, subtitled “Alborada del gracioso” (“Dawn Song of the Jester”), representing Ravel’s perception of the musicologist and music critic Michel-Dimitri Calvocoressi. It is a technically challenging piece, and the composer infused Spanish musical themes into the melodic texture.
Roh’s fleet passages were delightfully light and she was deft at drawing contrasts. She had an exciting percussive touch, crisp and powerful. Her phrasing and tempo realizations were well considered, and she was able to create the sense of Spanish guitar music. Roh transported her audience not only to a clearly defined place, but also into a colorful adventure.
The pianist closed her concert with the main work on the program: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Sonata No. 2 in F-flat minor. The piece was composed in 1913 and revised in 1931, the latter being the same year that Rachmaninoff and his music were banned in the Soviet Union. (He had left the country in 1917.)
There was another long pause at the piano bench by Roh before she dived into the music. The performance had stirring drama from the outset, with notably fine left-hand articulation in the opening bars. As the score winds and unwinds, Roh went from quiet and slow to bold and fast with seemingly effortless ease.
She played with a soothing, attractive legato — smooth yet with a clear voicing of each note. The introspective sections were delivered with delicacy and the bracing passages featured strong and penetrating chords. The racing finish saw Roh’s hands clambering at speed up and down the keyboard before the final notes crashed beautifully at the very end.
Roh is not a physically flamboyant performer; she lets her piano work do the talking. This was accentuated by the fact that she wore a mask, had a large swath of her hair covering the center of her face for much of the performance, particularly when she hunched toward the keyboard, and even her eyes were hard to see behind her glasses. Yet her musical communication was clear, confident, and rewarding.
This concert has been archived by the International Music Foundation, the organization that puts on the Dame Myra Hess concerts, and the video can be accessed for free at their website, IMFChicago.org.
Upcoming concerts in this series take place Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (with doors opening at 11:30) at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist (55 E. Wacker Dr.). On Oct. 20, pianist Natasha Stojanovska will perform Frédéric Chopin’s Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise brillante, Modest Mussorgsky’s “The Seamstress” (Scherzino), Maria Szymanowska’s Nocturne in B-flat Major, Zara Levina’s Piano Sonata, and the pianist’s own work, Phantasy No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.