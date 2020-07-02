The 2020 Chosen Few Picnic and Festival will go from Jackson Park to a daylong live-stream on Saturday, July 4, featuring DJ sets and performances from the titular DJs and guests.
“While we certainly expected to celebrate our 30th anniversary with our fellow House Music fans in Jackson Park, we’re excited that we can still keep the party going, in a different way,” said founder and president Wayne Williams in a statement. “Even though the format has changed, we hope our event will do what it’s always done: bring people together to celebrate life and music, especially in these extremely challenging times.”
DJ Deon Cole, singer Byron Stingily of the seminal House group Ten City and singer-songwriter Carla Prather will perform alongside the seven Chosen Few DJs — who first performed for a small gathering of friends behind the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive., in 1990 — from noon to 9 p.m. at www.chosenfewdjs.com.
Ticket-holders for the 2020 in-person event, which was cancelled in April, may redeem them to attend the in-person festival scheduled for July 2021.
