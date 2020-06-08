Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

Cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.