The Hyde Park Summer Fest returns this weekend as a ticketed event, but organizers are trying to donate at least $15,000 apiece of the proceeds to five local schools, as well as the Blue Gargoyle nonprofit and the Chicago Police Department Office of Community Policing.
BOWA Construction in South Shore is going to match the donations through its BOWAgives program, with the intention of getting local high schoolers interested in the architectural engineering and construction industries and to start relationships with the recipient schools and organizations.
The local schools are King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., South Shore High School, 1955 E. 75th St., Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., Dyett High School, 555 E. 51st St., and the Kenwood Academic Center, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
The fest’s lead organizer, Jonathan Swain (also owner of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe and candidate for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District), said that high school accessibility is a key driver of the exodus of Black people from Chicago.
“We need to strengthen our community high schools. Many of them don’t have access to large fundraising engines so we thought this would be an excellent partnership,” said Swain. “My vision for the fest was to turn celebration and joy into an economic engine that creates philanthropic community benefit."
The Summer Fest is returning this year for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 forced its cancellation the past two years, and will take place on the Midway Plaisance at Ellis Avenue. Busta Rhymes and Ashanti are headlining on Saturday, and Jhené Aiko and Lucky Daye are headlining on Sunday. Tickets are on sale at www.hydeparksummerfest.com.
