Gathered in parking lots and on front porches, South Shore residents braved the heat to enjoy the music in the air at Saturday’s Back Alley Jazz festival.
Hosted by the Hyde Park Jazz Festival from noon to dusk this past weekend, Back Alley Jazz is a celebration of the alleyway performances that proliferated around the South Side in the 60s and 70s. Using those original jazz jams as inspiration, the event brought several local performers to stages across South Shore.
The stage locations varied from residential streets and front lawns to important neighborhood event spaces and cultural hubs like The Quarry, 2423 E. 75th St. A few performances were held at the shuttered Avalon Regal Theatre parking lot, with vibrant motion and music framed by an expansive mural of jazz greats.
As a result, each concert had an entirely different feel and crowd. There were a few attendees that moved quickly between each performance, but the overwhelming urge was to linger, with performances frequently running past their scheduled end-time and continuing into conversations between neighbors.
Musicians on the stage often spoke directly to the audience as friends. Dee Alexander, powerful vocalist of the Alexander/McLean Duo, called out with a greeting whenever she noticed a friend in the sea of camping chairs.
Audley Reid, a gifted saxophonist, noted the significance of playing at a location only a few blocks from where he grew up — the front lawn of a friend he has known since grade school at the now-closed Bryn Mawr Elementary.
This year’s festival was dedicated to Jimmy Ellis, the storied Chicago saxophonist who passed away in late July. Though he collaborated with many of the best names in jazz, Ellis only released his first album at the age of 85. Ellis also hosted many of the original jazz alley jams and served as Grand Marshal for previous Back Alley Jazz events.
Co-founder of the festival and designer Norman Teague was inspired by those original jams as a site of community and art-making. He emphasized the organic and spontaneous nature of those first concerts as a model for the event’s future.
“Once people see that this is something that they can do, there’s no way there would be a need for us to curate this all over again,” Teague said, “It’s really allowing the curation to come from the community.”
Teague’s ultimate ambition is for the music and events to emanate from the neighborhood itself, touching a new generation of South Side residents.
“I hope these things spontaneously happen without a huge social media call-out, and I hope it goes down to touch our younger people, to see that you can do this,” Teague continued. “This could be a set of young rappers. It takes very minimal effort to get a few people present.”
The impromptu and organic spirit of the original jams was still present in this year’s event. At Audley Reid’s show, he frequently took breaks to talk and try to coerce other musicians to join him on stage. He summoned a bass player for the last few songs and convinced a friend named Walter to break out his horn, the Audley Reid Duo quickly swelling to a quartet.
At one point, Reid called up an eight-year-old musician to read a note that she had slipped to him. The note began: “Best music ever and put on a show that is the best ever.”
Music was central, but not the only form of performance. Hyde Park Jazz Festival commissioned sculptures to be placed around the neighborhood. Ayodele Drum and Dance, a local African diasporic dance troupe, got the crowd moving and dancing along by the end of their set.
The festival asked that unvaccinated attendees wear masks, and members of South Shore Works passed out packages with cloth masks and hand sanitizer. South Shore Hospital, which was the sponsor for the St. Phillip Neri Church stage, gave out vaccines to attendees. Performers and organizers used their stage time to encourage audience members to get their COVID vaccination.
The festival’s first iteration in 2018 was confined to a single block — now the event traverses the entire neighborhood. Teague hopes that this movement into a neighborhood-wide celebration can expand even further, so that boundaries between neighborhoods on the South Side can break down.
The appeal of the festival comes both from the impressive musical talent and the stripped down, neighborly vibe. At Erwin Daugherty’s performance there was no equipment, no backing musicians — just a single saxophone.
Among an audience of friends, performers found more freedom. In Alexander’s words: “I’m happy to be seen and not viewed.”
