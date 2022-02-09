Necessity is the mother of invention. The COVID-19 pandemic led music organizations around the world to reconsider how they could continue to perform and connect with audiences when live performances with a live audience was not possible. UChicago Presents devised various ways to keep the music coming, the most fascinating of which was a series dubbed “Sounds/Sites.”
UCP’s Sounds/Sites, a collaboration within the department of music, pairs department faculty members with stunning U. of C. architecture in recorded concerts. This marriage of exceptional music performed in beautiful and unusual settings has been a roaring success, reaching not merely a Chicago audience but an international one. UCP reports that this marvelous series “is here to stay” and the latest installment is yet another gem.
The soloist for the latest Sounds/Sites is violinist John Macfarlane, the visiting director of chamber music for the University of Chicago. He is assistant principal second violin of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, artistic director of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, and guest concertmaster of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.
Macfarlane devised a fascinating program of music to perform in three different parts of the Oriental Institute and in the winter garden of the Charles M. Harper Center of the Booth School of Business. His concert featured the intricate majesty of J.S. Bach, the sharp angles of Stephen Lilly, the dark mysteriousness of Kaija Saariaho, and the modern romanticism of Eugène Ysaÿe.
Macfarlane’s concert began in the library of the Oriental Institute with Bach’s Partita No. 3 in E Major. He came racing out of the blocks, immediately infusing the music with incredible energy. The rapid passages were marvelous, speeding along with excitement, yet always maintaining a crisp rhythm, and each note was distinctly voiced. The Loure found Macfarlane relaxed, delivering the music with slow deliberation while the Gavotte en Rondeau featured firm, frisky attacks and beautiful singing tone.
There was understated elegance in the Menuetts, with judicious rubato and beautiful bowing. The Bourée had a jaunty, happy pace and the final note had just the right extra weight to signal the end of the movement. The concluding Gigue had both punch and drama, even as Macfarlane let Bach do the talking.
The program notes quote James Henry Breasted, who established the Oriental Institute in 1919, as saying “The most beautiful room in the building is the library reading-room …” It is a lovely space, featuring a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and an extremely tall multi-paned window. These features were seen in the video, but only occasionally, with most of the visuals putting Macfarlane in a frame of little more than wooden paneling and a few shelves of books.
Composer Stephen Lilly’s “Jennifer’s Tigers” was recorded in the Robert and Deborah Aliber Persian Gallery, where the violinist was nestled in amongst gallery exhibits. Lilly describes himself as “a musician drawn to the fringe.”
Macfarlane was a committed performer of the music, expertly dishing out the shards of sound that Lilly created to bring three poems by Adrienne Rich to life. He created a palpable and overwhelming sense of melancholy.
The Oriental Institute’s Yelda Khorsabad Court Gallery was the setting for Kaija Saariaho’s Nocture (To the memory of Witold Lutoslawski). The long, lonely opening note set the stage for a somber section, quiet and slow. As the music progressed, Macfarlane was able to create thrashing and disturbing sounds before advancing to a more lyrical section. His sound range was glorious: from sweet singing to bone dry scratching.
The huge artifacts in this gallery are gorgeous and striking. The gallery was dimly lit with a few colored spots placed directly on the floor radiating cool blue light upward. It created a tomb-like effect, but also seemed to create a sense that the music we were hearing could last as long as these weighty artistic exemplars from mankind’s past.
The final work on the program took Macfarlane to the Rothman Winter Garden in the Booth School of Business. Eugène Ysaÿe’s Sonata No. 4 in E Minor was putty in the hands of Macfarlane, who reveled in the music’s passion and drive. It is no surprise that Macfarlane bookended his concert with Bach and Ysaÿe, as both are among the great composers of influential works for solo violin. (Ysaÿe was born in the Belgian city of Liège, once described as the “violin incubator of Europe” and so Ysaÿe might be said to be Liège-endary.)
Macfarlane’s performance was gripping and full of drama, with poignant phrases spilling out of his violin with expertly controlled intensity. The violinist was stylish and persuasive, charming and sometimes rustic, and always seemed to have a personal stake in the music. It was an invigorating performance.
The venue was attractive, glass windows everywhere, going up six stories. Sometimes you saw through the glass, other times you saw reflections, including that of Rockefeller Chapel across the street. (Robie House, also across the street in a different direction, was not visible.) The regular use of camera shots up and above the violinist added not only beauty, but also a sense of uplift and joy.
Once again, the fantastic Sounds/Sites series delivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.