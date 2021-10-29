Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.