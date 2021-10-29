It was chilly in Hyde Park on Sunday, a dull, gray day stained with cold rain. But inside the Logan Center’s Performance Hall, University of Chicago Presents transported the assembled audience to another place and time, serving up 16th century music for the lute that conjured the gaiety of spring, the light-giving inspiration of love, and the wistfulness of loss suffused with bursts of sunshine.
Lutenist Nigel North brought a robust program of solo lute music from Europe, primarily from the Continent, but closing with works from his native England where the two mightiest Tudors, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I, both revered the lute and played it as well.
North, now in his late 60s, took up the lute in the late 1960s, and brings a virtuosically mature style to his instrument, along with a boyish delight in the music. He entranced his audience, which was beguiled into silence so that every note, even the most quietly sounded, could be experienced in all its lightly perfumed delicacy.
He opened with “Nach Willen dein” by Paul Hofhaimer and Hans Neusidler, offering deliberately slow tempos spiced with languid pauses and exquisite phrasing. Alonso Mudarra’s “Conde Claros” featured gentle romps in the fleet passages and clear voicing of individual notes. Neusidler’s “Ein gutter Welscher Tanz” had lovely contrasts between the low and high strings and a firm, steady beat. The wistful nature of “Tant que vivray” by Claudin de Sermisy also included a contrasting pert melody adding depth.
“De mon triste de desplaisir” was a soft lament, so introspective you could imagine seeing motes dancing slowly in the light. Many phrases in “Fantasia de mon triste” ended softly, with notes as small and quiet as a sentence’s period, and possessed of the same sense of finality and purpose. The many chord progressions of “Ancor che col Partire” were gorgeously realized, each with great clarity and thrilling power.
Dance tunes by Julio Abondante were so absorbing you could almost hear the swish of long skirts and the occasional joyful pound of a foot onto the floor. There was a strong rhythmic sense and some wickedly fast passages and difficult, detailed ornaments. The madrigals by Jacques Arcadelt gave us some of the highest notes a lute can produce, along with charming shifts in color.
There was a section of what North called street songs, with melodies that were free and fun. Before “Mille regretz” (“A thousand regrets”) he spent considerable tim tuning, and I smiled, thinking, “he wants this to sound great and doesn’t want any regrets on that account.”
“Douce memoire” is a work North took from Pierre Sandrin and Albert de Rippe. This “sweet memory” was also the title given to the concert itself and you could see why. It was atmospheric, gentle, and full of subtle aches and sighs. The music that closed the first half had attitude: it was bright and assertive and sent us into the intermission with a strong, decisive strum across the strings.
The shorter second part of the performance opened with a passamezzo which was both pretty and absorbing. A work by Orlando di Lasso was full of chords with the most glorious humming effect.
“La Rocha el fuso: Gagliarda” by Matthäus was one of the most joyful works of the afternoon, engaging and full of life.
North introduced “Susanne un jour” as the most well-known piece on his program and the arrangement was attributed to Orlando di Lasso (born in 1532) and to North himself (born more than 400 years later). You could feel the warm water of the stream where Susanne bathed and could even imagine the scent of flowers on the bank.
“John, Come kiss me now” was not flirty or passionate, but rather an innocent and merry love tune where each variation was more pleasing than the one preceding. It was stuffed full of light and fluttery ornaments and the sheer happiness of love.
The final work on the program was John Dowland’s “Lachrimae pavan” (“Flow, my Tears”). North offered up an exquisitely moving performance full of detail and elegance.
North was not only a fine musician but one who engaged the audience with short spoken sections of interest and wit. He told the audience that decades ago he was delighted to have met Howard Mayer Brown in London. (Brown was an early music great in the mid-twentieth century who was at the University of Chicago. For many years the early music concerts at the U. of C. were clearly branded with his name, and more than one Hyde Parker in attendance at the concert told me how delighted they were to hear him mentioned.)
North also described his concert as “a lute player’s iPod,” earning chuckles from the audience. After the intermission he told us how gratified he was that the hall was so hushed, making it easy to hear his quiet instrument and thanked us for this respect “so far”, earning both more laughter and guaranteeing that we’d be just as quiet for the duration. He explained that the words to one song arranged for solo lute told the story of a shepherd who wanted to seduce a shepherdess, but rebuffed him, saying “you don’t have the right lance.” This elicited no discernible laughter at all, but I was giggling silently, and with great glee.
After the listed program was complete, North returned to the stage for an encore. Without announcing the title, he said that he hoped we would enjoy an arrangement of a work well outside the time parameters of the rest of the concert. It took only moments to immediately recognize Paul McCartney’s “Yesterday,” featuring pretty arpeggios and understated strums. In this brief anachronistic moment, North reminded us that the lute is both the ancestor and the cousin of today’s beloved guitar, as well as proving to us that a fine melody can express new charms when garbed in a different dress.
