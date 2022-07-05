The Chosen Few Festival and Picnic made a triumphant return to Jackson Park on July 2 after two years of COVID-19 cancellations. Thirty thousand people gathered to dance and lounge on lawn chairs at what organizers call “the Woodstock of house music.”
House, a form of electronic dance music which emerged in the early 1980s in Chicago nightclubs as disco’s preeminence began to wane, never truly left the stage. As other genres have come and gone, generational waves of DJs continue to carry the torch. This summer, both Drake and Beyoncé have incorporated house into songs ("Falling Back" and "Break My Soul," respectively); LGBTQ nightlife, where house originated, has never stopped playing the music.
But the Chosen Few Picnic, deep on the South Side, remains largely a festival for straight Black Gen X-ers. Most of the Chosen Few DJs themselves are all either north of 60 years old or pushing it.
One of those seven DJs, Alan King, who lives in Kenwood, dismissed press claims that Beyoncé and Drake are saving or resurrecting house music.
"It's never gone anywhere, but by the same token, I view those developments positively," King said. "Anything that can help extend this music to a younger audience or a different audience is a good thing."
Midday at the picnic, DJ Terry Hunter announced to the crowd that he had “gotten the call” from Beyoncé’s manager and will be doing one of the official house remixes for "Break My Soul." King further praised Beyoncé for crediting the producers of the 1990 house song "Show Me Love" by Robin S. that she sampled on her new single.
King remembers playing rap in the context of DJ-ing house and disco music in the late 1970s and early '80s. The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight" came out in 1979; Kurtis Blow's "The Breaks" in 1980, the same year as "T.S.O.B" ("The Sound of Brooklyn" by Master Jay and Michael Dee ("If you really want to get avant garde," King said).
That time, "when rap, disco and the burgeoning house scene were more aligned," King said, was when Earth Wind and Fire, the Commodores, the Bay-Kays, Cameo, et al, were making their best music. "There was a place for that R&B music, and I think what it had in common with house music is that most of those songs are about love, partying and dancing," King said. "And at some point (in the mid- to late-1980s), things turned in a more hip-hop direction.
The Chosen Few Festival and Picnic formed in 1990 as a reunion as people in the group's early scene began to scatter across the country. Saturday in Jackson Park had perfect weather for the picnic. Spirits — and anticipation — among the faithful were high.
Attendee Eric Grover said the audience, mostly in their 40s and 50s, have been with the scene since it began. Most are professionals now. "You have a whole bunch of peaceful people who just want to flirt and party and enjoy the music," he said. "We dedicate ourselves to our jobs, and we come out when we can come out."
Damion Gibson, a 1991 Kenwood Academy graduate, was at his 17th or 18th festival. He owns the Redwood Luxe Bar and Grill in south suburban Olympia Fields, where he hosted a house DJ the night before as a prelude for the Chosen Few Picnic.
"It's an older audience. A lot of people are bringing their families out," he said. "All I can hope is that the kids hear the music and grow up coming to these events, they'll find a love for it and come out and enjoy it as well."
Gibson was at the festival with some of his Kappa Alpha Psi brothers, but he noted that most younger fraternity members are not yet into house music.
"Even coming out to this event today, there were a lot of them who said 'Eh, I don't listen to house music as much,'" Gibson said. "I don't know how to keep the culture going."
King impressed that he doesn't think house has ever gone anywhere or ever will go away, but rather that its mainstream popularity comes and goes.
"It's just a matter of whether it's above ground or underground," he said. "For awhile, it was above ground. You could hear it on mainstream radio all the time… And probably Beyoncé and Drake's efforts will usher in another period where it's more in the mainstream."
Any challenges related to the ongoing construction in Jackson Park were overcome, and King said the Chosen Few "couldn't be happier" with how the festival went. That said, there are things swirling around their minds as they look to the future.
"I think we absolutely have to attract a younger audience, more of a white audience, more of a Latino audience. We definitely are concerned that this music doesn't sort-of die off with our generation, our age folks," King said. "I think we've done that over the years, reaching out to certain DJs, whether it's Derrick Carter or people who have different followings on different sides of town. I think we have to make more of an effort to reach out to the Sunday night Smartbar crowd (i.e., the weekly party "Queen!") and really figure out how to put our finger on the pulse of what younger kids who are into house music are doing."
"We're trying, but I'm not going to take all the blame, because I think we have the most incredible, unique event in the house music world. And we have worldwide DJs and performers who come through every year. Whether it's David Morales or Louie Vega, they get emotional on that stage, because it's a unique event. And the fact that we can't get a lot of North Siders or, frankly, a lot of white people to come to an authentic house music festival produced by pioneers of the genre featuring both pioneers of the genre and cutting-edge DJs of today — that's a problem."
Rather than just think "to hell with them," King noted that house music and the Chosen Few are about love and inclusion. "We'd be just fine with whoever comes," he said. "There's nothing territorial or exclusionary. We're open to everyone, and we'd love for everyone to come."
And King and the other Chosen Few DJs are talking about what will happen when they are physically unable to do the picnic and festival anymore. Ideally, there will be another generation to pass it down to, or festival producers who may want to acquire the franchise.
"I don't see that in the immediate future, but certainly as we look over the next five to 10 years, we're not going to be able to do this forever," he said.
