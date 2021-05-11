Though the weather was chilly and wet, Mother’s Day this past weekend was brightened by the solidarity on display between mothers and sons at a Washington Park march. The Mother and Son March, which took place on the north lawn of the DuSable Museum of African American History, called for action against the inhumane treatment of Black men by law enforcement.
The organizer of the event, Jil Ross, thought up the idea of the march upon hearing the news of Daunte Wright’s killing on April 11 by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
“I turned the news on to see the Derek Chauvin case and what the outcome was, and it was breaking news within that breaking news about Daunte Wright and about Adam Toledo and it just made me so sad,” Ross said. “It made my heart so heavy.”
Ross organized a group of mothers who formed a coalition, reaching out to policymakers and activists to join them at the march, which numbered about 50 people. The mission of the Mother and Son March is to end violence and aggression toward their sons, rectify misconceptions about Black and brown born males, and share resources for education, training and employment opportunities. Petitions were available for people to sign in favor of state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver’s HB 1727, the Bad Apples in Law Enforcement Act, which would remove qualified immunity, holding officers accountable when they violate a person’s constitutional rights.
Karen Caldwell, Chief Financial Officer of REFORM Alliance, spoke about how the technicalities of the justice system can trap millions into a corrupt and unjust system.
“There are 6.8 million people in the justice system here in America, nearly four and a half million of those are on parole or on probation,” she said. “Most of these are not hardened criminals. In fact, 75% of those under probation are there for a nonviolent offense.”
Caldwell informed the crowd about , a new bill in Georgia that puts a three-year cap on probation for those who have exemplified rehabilitation — limiting punishment, she said, for those who have made a mistake.
Criminal defense attorney April Preyar brought up the difficult conversations that Black mothers have to give to their sons and daughters alike. These hard talks are what inspired Preyar to develop the board game Trials and Triumph.
“This game is a life-saving resource. It is a one-of-a-kind tool, there are no games like it on the planet. And it's an experience for the players.” Preyar designed the game to reach a variety of age groups, to create an interactive way to learn how to navigate the justice system as a Black person in America, and to save time having “the talk.”
The march also welcomed ally groups such as United Giving Hope who spoke on the injustices facing the Latino community and how they are similar to the issues Black families deal with.
Organizer Jose Gaona talked about the conversations he had at just five years old on what to do if ICE was to knock on his door.
“That conversation is akin to the conversation that we know that Black mothers and fathers are having with their children every day around police violence and police brutality," he said. "And those struggles are akin to each other and our solidarity needs to be at the forefront of our fights today.”
Westside Justice Center Executive Director Tanya Woods was sure to leave the crowd with useful information that could save lives.
“I'm going to give you a little bit of advice, take this so that if you are stopped by law enforcement, if you do have to hire a lawyer like April Preyar, you'll have these things on your side," she said. "Do not run. Do not run your mouth. 'I will not talk without my lawyer and I do not consent to any searches.' This is my small piece of advice.”
When asked if the Mother and Son March would be an annual thing, Ross said that she hopes it doesn’t have to be.
