Institutions in Hyde Park are planning virtual events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
The Hyde Park Art Center's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program "Gamechangers & Name Changers" is free and over Zoom, with Chicago presenters "who embody the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and the spirit of justice and visibility."
From noon to 1 on Monday, Jan. 18, short films by Paige Taul, whose work examines racial authenticity through religion, style, language and other Black community-based experiences, will screen, followed by a question-and-answer session.
From 1:30 to 2, three 8th-grade organizers from Village Leadership Academy, 800 S. Wells St., will discuss their successful, years-long campaign to rename Douglas Park in honor of Anna and Frederick Douglass.
From 2 to 3, artists Dorian Sylvain, Eugene Wade and Langston Allston will talk with Juarez Hawkins, daughter of Florence Hawkins, one of the painters of the "Wall of Respect" mural, about the parallels between murals and movements in Chicago.
And from 3 to 4, former Tribune journalist Brenda Butler will moderate a talk, "Black Lives Past & Present: Where Do We Intersect?", between the Rev. Janette Wilson of Operation PUSH, Bamani Obadele of Acclivus Inc., Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute and Jae Rice of the Brave Space Alliance.
Ciera McKissick curated. More information is available at hydeparkart.org. The Zoom meeting ID is 843 3930 5758.
The DuSable Museum of African American History is presenting "Code Black: Black Agenda Items for the Biden/Harris Administration," moderated by Kim L. Dulaney of Chicago State University.
"We want to assist the incoming presidential administration in understanding the history, impact and fact-based solutions to problems in the specific areas of police accountability which is an entry point for the issue of violence, education funding which includes student loan forgiveness/relief and healthcare equity," museum spokesman Raymond Ward said in a release.
"We all are aware of the fact that there have been many Black Agendas, most contain the same century-old broad demands. We want to operate under the belief that we are intelligent able-bodied participants in our fight for wellness in this land. We have been active and have gathered anecdotal experiences and researched facts that equip us to determine gaps, best practices, and relevant needs for ourselves and our communities."
The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 and will stream on DuSable's website, dusablemuseum.org, and at facebook.com/dusablemuseum.
The University of Chicago's Community Service Center, in partnership with the Laboratory Schools and the Charter School, is planning a "Virtual Week of Service" for South Siders, with activities ranging from resume-review services to yoga and wellness-oriented offerings like self-care and meditation facilitated by students, faculty and staff.
Events will be held every day from Sunday, Jan. 17, through Saturday, Jan. 23. Gwendolyn Purdom with the Office of Civic Engagement said that more than 1,000 students have already signed up to participate in this year's activities.
