Don't expect any new insights into Michael Jackson from “MJ the Musical,” which is launching its first national tour at the James M. Nederlander Theatre downtown.
Despite the cleverly crafted book by celebrated playwright Lynn Nottage, this biographical jukebox musical follows a fairly familiar formula. It's designed to celebrate the many innovations and achievements of the “King of Pop,” even as it pays lip service to some of the costs of fame, both literal and metaphorical.
Judging by the wildly enthusiastic opening night audience and standing ovations for several of the dozens of song-and-dance numbers, the show is a huge success. Credit goes mainly to Roman Banks, a talented actor-dancer-singer who channels MJ — whispery voice, iconic moves and all — without becoming a caricature, and to director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (he did Joffrey Ballet's “The Nutcracker”), who may make us think he's recreating Jackson's routines but really is improving on them. For example, after Michael talks about some of the important influences on his style, they're demonstrated with dances, among them a tribute to Bob Fosse that brilliantly blends his style and MJ's.
A canny framing device makes Jackson's discussions of his style and history come across as almost natural. “MJ” is set in 1992, during the final rehearsals for the “Dangerous World Tour” (which played to 3.5 million people), and his road manager Rob (Devin Bowles) has allowed MTV reporter Rachel (Mary Kate Moore) and her cameraman into the rehearsal room to make a documentary. Though Jackson insists that he wants it just to be about his music, she keeps plying him with questions about his past and rumors about him, leading to flashbacks covering his childhood in Gary, Indiana, and rise to fame. Conveniently, his back-up singers, dancers, band and crew for the tour take on most of the roles in the flashbacks, except for Little Michael (Josiah Benson alternating with Ethan Joseph) and teenage Michael (a terrific Brandon Lee Harris).
One important focus of the flashbacks is The Jackson 5, especially the smash success of the brothers singing “ABC” at an Apollo Theater amateur night in 1969. But this is also used to illustrate Michael's difficult childhood with an abusive father and the origins of the perfectionism that pervades his life. The scene of the Apollo triumph segues to the brothers' celebration in their hotel room until their father Joseph played, like Rob, by Bowles (a thematically interesting, but somewhat confusing, choice) demands they rehearse into the night, despite their exhaustion. When Michael tries to stand up to him, he gets slapped so hard, he falls down. His mother (Anastasia Talley) sings “I'll Be There” to comfort him, but there's little evidence she did anything else. In fact, women, including his sisters who don't even appear, have almost no role in this version of his life.
Of course, it is no accident the show only goes up to 1992, especially since it is being produced “by special arrangement with the estate of Michael Jackson.” Accusations of pedophilia against Jackson didn't start emerging until a year later, first in tabloids, then in lawsuits, police investigations and trials. There's no hint here of any children, except perhaps when a manager asks “Who is this family he wants to bring on tour?”
At the same time as it sidesteps the elephant in the room, Nottage's book does address other, mostly minor peculiarities and peccadilloes attributed to Jackson, among them Bubbles the chimp, the hyperbaric chamber, the physical reinvention of himself when he started losing pigmentation, the ever-smaller nose, the pain pills, the profligate spending and ongoing financial difficulties.
Yet most of these are dismissed with an excuse or a joke, that is when they're not blamed on the press. Of the plastic surgeries, Jackson says, “This is Hollywood ...Who hasn't gotten a new nose?” Of the oxygen sleeping chamber: “I started that rumor. I thought it would be funny.” The pain pills are blamed on the doctor who prescribed them when his scalp caught fire during a Pepsi commercial and he had to keep working. Even his father's cruelty gets a justification of sorts: “My hand ain’t nearly as heavy as the world’s gonna be on your Black ass if you step outta line,” he tells his son.
On balance, it's probably best to think of MJ as he first appears here: alone in the rehearsal room at the height of his artistic powers, working out the details for “Beat It” and later experimenting with different sounds and reinventing himself to create music with themes of social consciousness like the many charities he supported. That way you can enjoy the smartly staged production numbers — from the splashy “Billie Jean” to the frightening “Thriller” (notice how MJ's father morphs into the first monster) — without dwelling on the tragedy of a genius who was the victim of the lasting damage caused by his childhood and by his own fame.
