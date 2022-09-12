Few forms of entertainment are more delicious than a well-crafted murder mystery, and “Miss Holmes Returns,” Lifeline Theatre's sequel to its 2016 “Miss Holmes,” fits the bill quite well.
Both were written by ensemble member Christopher M. Walsh and adapted from the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with one significant departure: Both Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson are women, with Katie McLean Hainsworth and Mandy Walsh respectively reprising their roles. This cannily provides an opportunity to address issues of our own time like race and gender, while also commenting on feminist concerns and travesties of the Victorian era.
The play opens, appropriately enough, on the scene of a crime. Daniel Burke (Tommy Malouf) lies dead on the floor, apparently stabbed by a letter opener, and a foreign woman was seen fleeing his office. Inspector Geoffrey Lestrade (Linsey Falls) concludes this woman was the murderer, but Holmes and Watson, with whom the inspector has a good enough working relationship to allow them inspection time, think the woman was the victim and acting in self-defense.
The game is on when Holmes and Watson are approached by notorious but well-connected activist Josephine Butler (Julie Partyka) and her follower Olive McGann (Hillary Williams), a former prostitute, because their friend Priya Singh (Vinithra Rajagopalan), a nurse, has disappeared. The detective and her sidekick/chronicler take the case because they suspect it's related to Burke's death, though they don't know how. But it may have something to do with Butler's latest cause: advocating for the repeal of a law that allows men to seize and forcibly examine women for diseases without their consent. And a mysterious person known only as “The Professor” may be behind the evil.
The rest of the intricate plot is devoted to following the clues and unraveling the deceptions. Their are plenty of twists, some of which are less obvious than others, as well as at least one more murder and a couple of people who aren't who they seem to be.
Holmes' enigmatic brother Mycroft (Christopher Hainsworth) puts in several appearances with warnings for his determined sister about her behavior. We also meet Adam Worthington (Malouf), a teacher and botany aficionado who seems to take a shine to Sherlock. Mrs. Hudson (Annie Slivinski) is on hand to reproach our heroine, lovingly of course, and Mrs. Wiggins (Slivinski), a member of Holmes' knitting circle, keeps an eye on things on the docks and in other not-so-safe neighborhoods.
Director Elise Kauzlaric, a veteran of Lifeline's literary adaptations, keeps the action flowing smoothly with enough tension that we stay engrossed. The pace only lags in the second act when the dialogue gets a little preachy. I also found it too easy to figure out the identity of The Professor, but maybe that's just me.
Holmes certainly doesn't tumble right away and berates herself for her failure. But that's one of the charms of the character McLean Hainsworth crafts. Despite her super-human powers of deduction and seriousness of purpose, or perhaps because of them, she's clueless about the nuances of human interaction. Her penchant for interpreting everything very literally doesn't help. Walsh's socially savvy Watson makes the ideal foil and always has Holmes' back when she's most needed.
Given Lifeline's intimate scale, the design team does a fine job of evoking a Victorian setting, fog and all. Alan Donahue's scenic design features a curving bridge and mottled pavement brought to life by Diane Fairchild's shadowy lighting an Eric Backus' eerie music and sound design. Emily McConnell's costumes at least hint at the period, though some of them could be more detailed, and it would be nice if Holmes had more than one outfit.
Although you don't have to see “Miss Holmes” to fully enjoy “Miss Holmes Returns,” listening to the streaming version of the original show during the height of the pandemic is what piqued my interest in the sequel. It's so entertaining that now I'm looking forward to what comes next.
