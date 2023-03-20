Liza Malamut is two for two in her outings in Hyde Park. The new director of the Newberry Consort has led two concerts in our neighborhood, both offering an expertly curated selection of fascinating music performed by exceptional artists carefully chosen for each event. Her second concert took place last Saturday night, March 18 in Bond Chapel. The small campus church was packed, with more than 100 listeners coming out on a cold, damp night.
The main dish on Malamut’s menu was the “Prophetiae Sibyllarum” (“Sibylline Prophecies”) of Orlande de Lassus, written in the middle of the 16th century. He composed 12 motets for this collection, one for each of the dozen Sibyls. These works are known for the composer’s unusual chromaticism, which gives the music its spiritual power. Singers Elena Mullins Bailey, Laura Pudwell, Matthew Dean and Paul Guttry offered beautiful realizations of the score drawing out the drama, the desire and the ecstasy of this glorious music.
The Newberry Consort also had instrumentalists on early winds: the shawm, the dulcian and the sackbut (precursors of the oboe, bassoon and trombone, respectively), as well as lute and organ. There were nine works on the program not written by de Lassus, and some of these offered the musicians an opportunity to create an entirely instrumental sense of the spirituality expressed in the vocal music.
The dozen de Lassus works were distributed throughout the evening’s program, typically in pairs, with other works offering contrasting music. This gave the concert depth and offered fascinating complements to the “Sibylline Prophecies.”
The Newberry Consort has been employing projections for many years and there have been concerts with visual information that greatly enhanced the understanding of the music and its context. But the projections for this event were perplexing. For the vast bulk of the evening they consisted of two parts: the top 10 percent of a jumbo screen had English translations of the text and the bottom 90 percent had the original Latin text in enormously sized letters, making it seem that the projections were an exercise in language learning.
What wasn’t there was also a surprise. Malamut’s informative program notes included a picture of one of the illuminated scores of the “Sibylline Prophecies” and I had expected to see an example of each first page of the score for each of the motets, or at least examples of Hans Müelich’s illuminations. When the performance was instrumental and no text was sung, the projections were art works, some of which had such low contrast I could not make out what was on the screen. Without a title or an artist or the subject identified, these images added confusion where clarity was required. It would probably not have been such an issue but for the fact that without a stage at Bond Chapel, it was difficult to see much of the performers other than their heads. So you really had nothing to look at except long stretches of Latin, which may have had a lullaby effect. (A person to my right slept through more than half of the performance.)
Projections aside, this was a magnificent concert with illuminating music. If I were to have a prophecy, it would be that Malamut has a long and distinguished future ahead.
