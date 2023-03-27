Lyric Opera’s final offering for this opera season was unveiled Friday night, March 24. A collection of three one-act operas— all world premieres and presented under the collective title “Proximity”— were presented in a visually lustrous production that employed an LED screen that covered both the floor and back wall of the Lyric Opera House main stage and projected some stunning backdrops.
“Proximity” is made up of “The Walkers” by composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Anna Deavere Smith; “Four Portraits” composed by Caroline Shaw with libretto by Shaw and Jocelyn Clarke; and “Night” by composer John Luther Adams set to a poem by John Haines.
Innovative and sometimes controversial director Yuval Sharon directed this project that he curated along with Renée Fleming. Sharon, who recently directed a new “La Boheme” that presented the opera in reverse order, was the director of Lyric’s “Twilight: Gods” in 2021 which offered some new riffs on Wagner’s “Ring” in a Loop parking garage.
For “Proximity” Sharon decided not to present the three operas one after the other and instead opted to alternate scenes from “The Walkers” with scenes from “Four Portraits” and with “Night” (only 11 minutes long) inserted just before the lone intermission. It’s an odd idea, which Sharon calls “shuffling,” but it works here because the two operas with multiple scenes aren’t stories in the usual operatic vein but are instead more like a collection of individual vignettes.
“The Walkers” are not a family, but rather people who counsel and advise people affected by gang violence in Chicago; they “walk with them” and urge nonviolent solutions. Anna Deavere Smith’s libretto is based on interviews with Chicagoans involved with Create Real Economic Destiny (CRED) founded by Arne Duncan, a native Hyde Parker and former head of Chicago Public Schools and the Secretary of Education under Barack Obama. Duncan is one of her characters, as is Preacher Man, a composite character based on multiple real people and events.
Some of her text is taken directly from interviews and she leaves in verbal tics such as “you know, you know” which are as musically alluring as hiccups and just as awkward. Worse, it is uncomfortable to hear the white character (Duncan) explaining the causes of gang violence to the Black characters on stage, as if they couldn’t understand the issue without him.
Smith’s libretto is prolix and preachy, which is strange, because you hardly need to preach against violence in an opera house. Throughout “The Walkers” the LED screen regularly offers a box of written information, typically about a character, in imitation of television documentaries. CRED is frequently cited in the info boxes, making the opera at times seem more like a commercial than anything else, a vehicle to provide cred for CRED. Add the fact that Duncan has made a highly publicized endorsement in the upcoming Chicago mayoral race, and now the opera has uncomfortable electoral overtones.
Roumain’s music is the real draw of the opera. It is accessible, sometimes with strong genre influences like rhythm and blues and even some hip-hop. The finale has tremendous emotional (and manipulative) impact as a young mother tells her story of gun violence. Yasmine Miller had been told she could not have children and when she does become pregnant with Sincere, it is an unexpected joy for her. But a random bullet killed 20-month-old Sincere while Yasmine and the baby were out in her car. Yasmine’s story — sung sympathetically by Whitney Morrison — is powerful and moving, yet a terribly depressing way to close the evening.
“Four Portraits” is a light opera, concerned with loneliness and how technology can exacerbate a lack of connection. A and B are a couple united by affection but divided by technology. The four scenes of the opera explore different technological problems, with a humorous second scene featuring a GPS voice that has instructions and commentary that goes above and beyond expectations. This opera also has an unusual casting element. The higher voice of the lovers is sung by a man, countertenor John Holiday, while the lower voice is sung by a woman, transgender baritone Lucia Lucas.
“Night” is an 11-minute meditation on humanity’s future and a warning that we need to protect our environment to ensure that future. Adams has created a musical environment of both wonder and danger, one where hope glimmers and where night eventually gives way to day. Katherine DeYoung, filling in for Zoie Reams, sang with clarity, even while being suspended on cables high above the stage.
Kazem Abdullah makes his Lyric debut in the pit with authority, easily navigating the various styles and approaches of the three composers.
What makes this production truly remarkable is the LED screen. Production designers Jason H. Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras have created projections that are at times gobsmackingly amazing. Early in the opera, several characters are walking the stage while the screen adds dozens more people receding into the background, so that you have the feel of a truly vast space. “Night” features a breathtaking celestial backdrop for a lone Sibyl warning mankind. “Four Portraits” has an open car driving through cartoon-like skyscrapers in a crowded cityscape. Sometimes the projections are little more than doodles and some of the backdrops seem repetitive, but the overall effect is exciting and dramatic. However, when you add the amplification of the voices, there were many times when I felt that the opera was turning into a film and would have been more cleanly and effectively presented in that format, rather than live.
The costumes by Carlos J. Soto were perplexing. In “Night”, Sibyl is dressed in a puffy burnt tan pantsuit that makes the singer look like a toasted marshmallow. The lovers in “Four Portraits” are given capacious clothes far too big for them, creating a messy, distracting look.
The title “Proximity” for the trio of operas is explained by Sharon: “We are closer to our fellow humans than we are often made to feel.” These operas are meant to draw us into a deeper human understanding, so it’s ironic that so many of the characters have wholly generic names. The pair of lovers in “Four Portraits” are named A and B. Other characters in Proximity include Chief’s Daughter #1, Chief’s Son #2, and Passengers 1 through 8. Essentially, nameless people. Each little gears in the show. This is a strange way to foster connectedness.
In spite of many problems, “Proximity” is a very interesting concept and it is too bad that there were many empty seats on opening night. “The Walkers” has tremendous potential, particularly if it were re-written and tightened up to make the stories less confusing and create a less talky, documentary style. The gentle humor of “Four Portraits” would emerge more fully if it were presented as a unit, instead of broken up. “Night” stands on its own already, and would make a delightful concert piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.