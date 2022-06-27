I've seen “Lookingglass Alice” at least five times since it premiered in 2005, and it just keeps getting better and better.
Adapted from the works of Lewis Carroll and directed by ensemble member David Catlin, the 90-minute show has taken on deeper resonances in the wake of the pandemic. It remains as fun and funny as ever, if not more so in some instances, but mingled with the joy and wonder are confusion and sadness at the pains and pleasures of childhood and growing up.
For one thing, Lindsey Noel Whiting's performance as Alice has become more complex and nuanced since she appeared in 2014 in the last production (she alternates with Molly Hernandez), so we really feel the effects of the challenges she faces. Catlin shapes her adventures as a quest to become a queen. After going through a Victorian sitting room's looking glass and down a rabbit hole (in a beautiful aerial routine), she finds herself in totally unfamiliar surroundings where she's the “queen's rook” and has to proceed across the “chessboard” square by successively lighted square to achieve her goal. She calls on Charles Dodgson (Carroll's real name), who is on the other side of the looking glass in the stunning opening, but he's a melancholy presence haunted by his memories as embodied by Samuel Taylor.
In her strange surroundings, Alice is helped and hindered by a host of characters, all played by four actors. Taylor is especially hilarious as the bumbling White Knight interacting with the audience as he navigates on a trick bicycle/unicycle. He's also surprisingly moving as the White Queen, who is living backwards and so starts as an old woman knitting a long white blanket and ends as an infant swaddled in it. When she and Alice meet at the halfway point, dressed identically, their connection is palpable.
While the shouty, bossy Red Queen (Kareem Bandealy) torments her “rook,” the hip Cheshire Cat (Adeoye) offers enigmatic advice. Others fit in with the stages of Alice's journey. The caterpillar, for example, consists of three actors who resemble babies as they bound about tossing shoes that have fallen from the ceiling and climb on top of each other mimicking each others words. Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are boys, one of whom is more repulsed than the other by his encounter with a girl. By the time she comes across a depressed Humpty Dumpty (Bandealy) perched on the wall—and about to take a spectacular fall—Alice is mature enough to engage in a philosophical discussion.
Humpty's fall is just one of the many examples of circus arts beautifully woven into the plot thanks to circus and movement designer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. There's also Alice's awesome work on the triple cloud swing and her bungee jumping with big balls, as well as the Mad Hatter and friends (Bandealy, Adeoye and, as the Door Mouse and White Rabbit, Michel Rodriguez Cintra) long slapstick routine with a dozen or so folding chairs. Smaller moments also shine, among them the funeral for a broken egg shell.
This time around, I was more amazed than ever by the amount of work and coordination necessary to create the production. Credit goes to scenic designer Daniel S. Ostling, lighting designer Christine A Binder, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, sound designer Ray Nardelli, composers Andre Pluess and Ben Collins-Sussman and all the others listed in the program.
Every time “Lookingglass Alice” is on the schedule, I wonder if I should see it again, and every time I do, I'm so glad I did. If you haven't experienced this magical show before, or even if you have, don't miss it. I promise you'll find something to make you laugh and cry and love it.
