This past Saturday, Hyde Park Records was the site of a pop-up shop hosted by El Da Sensei, half of the New Jersey–based underground hip-hop duo the Artifacts. The sun was blazing and the temperature was perfect for a temporary store set up for passers-by.
“I sell CDs, along with the shirts and hats. So it's a good thing to do here. Because also the business gets people to come through as well. Even if they buy shirts, or if they want to walk in and, you know, patronize the store,” Sensei said.
From Newark, New Jersey, the Artifacts were a regular feature in 1990s underground hip-hop. They’ve reunited several times in recent years, and both members have pursued solo careers. (DJ Kaos, the group’s longtime DJ, died in 2019.)
Sensei says he reached out to Hyde Park Records, 1377 E. 53rd St., about two months ago as he was building his itinerary, “I do most of the pop-ups to replace the show, because we don't have shows right now to get booked (because of) the virus,” he said. “But I figured, like, well, how can I get people outside to do stuff they normally do.” (Sensei also had hopes of doing a street performance, but couldn’t make it happen due to technical difficulties.)
Sitting in front of the record shop with Artifacts graphic tees, snapbacks laid out on a table, and a speaker playing classic hip-hop type records, the pop-up shop was reminiscent of a time before music streams. As interested people stopped by to glance at the goods Sensei displayed, many were prompted to enter the record store to browse music and vintage paraphernalia.
When asked about his connection to Chicago, Sensei said that the city has showed lots of love for the Artifacts throughout the years, and that he’s been visiting since 1995— his longtime relationship with the folks at Hyde Park Records is how he chose it for this pop-up event. He also hosted another pop-up at the Silver Room last month, which had to be held indoors due to the rain.
The pop-up lasted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with groups of people spilling in to show love, take interest, or just have a conversation. Kyle Santillian, a host of the local morning radio show on WGCI, also came out to show his support. Originally from New Jersey, Santillian grew up listening to the Artifacts and was eager to be a part of the event.
The pop-up serves as an outlet for Sensei, who is excited for things to get back to normal. “It serves a purpose,” he said. “You know, people come through, it's something to do, and it keeps the brand out there.”
