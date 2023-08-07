In recent years, most notably since the pandemic, classical music and opera presenters have been actively seeking a wider array of artists to put before the public. In particular, they have put more women and people of color in prominent positions, looking to diversify their rosters of both performers and composers.
Many of these artists are by no means new to the scene; they have been working hard at their craft for years.
One such person is Regina Harris Baiocchi. She’s a composer, poet, teacher and much more. This Chicagoan has endured because she has hustle and because she has talent. I’ve heard her work at concerts of the 6Degrees Composers, a collective of women composers Baiocchi herself founded. Now, I’ve just heard her new CD, “Hammers, Pipes & Strings: Piano & Organ Music by Regina Harris Baiocchi.”
“Hammers, Pipes & Strings” gathers together music written by Baiocchi over the course of more than 40 years, with the oldest work on the recording dating to 1980 and the newest premiering in 2021.
Baiocchi might be described as a crossover artist with firm and joyful roots in jazz, gospel and blues. Or, she can be seen as a classical composer with eclectic influences. I hear her as a composer with an ear for melody and an intellect with wide-ranging influences. Her new CD is a luscious introduction to her music.
As a composer, Baiocchi has a unique ability to take an idea and mold music around it in such a way that the inspiration shines through. For example, one piece on the new CD is “We Real Cool: etude #4.” Commissioned for London’s World Heartbeat Music Academy’s #EveryVoice, it was inspired by the Gwendolyn Brooks’ poem of the same name. It is immediately evocative of the short story contained within the verse: swaggering teens who quit school, live dangerously and die young. The bluesy inflections capture the rejection of societal rules and the sad realities that ensue. I’ve many times heard composers describe their music before it was performed, offering detailed descriptions of their motivations only to be befuddled by the music. There are only the briefest of program notes for Baiocchi’s CD, yet the music itself does the talking, and the meaning is clear and robust, thanks to Baiocchi’s imagination and to the engaging performance by Josephine Gandolfi.
Eight splendid keyboard artists perform on “Hammers, Pipes & Strings,” each bringing their unique skills to Baiocchi’s music. Pianist Kuang-Hao Huang, a staple on the Chicago scene, is technically superb with “Liszten, My Husband is not a Hat!” a work that the composer says is inspired by “The Man Who Mistook his Wife for a Hat” by Oliver Sacks as well as Franz Liszt. There is an almost crazed sense in the music that slowly blends into a Liszt-like rhapsody. Huang gives it a crisp and powerful interpretation.
The Oxford musicologist and pianist Dr. Samantha Ege offers a thoughtful performance of “Azuretta” that brings out the gauziness captured in the subtitle, “little girl blue.” Winston Choi digs deep to give clarity to the angular yet gentle strands that bind together “Equipoise by Intersection.”
Pianist Marianne Parker, a specialist in new music, revels in the chromaticism of “Tightrope” and keeps you riveted throughout. For “Alaffia” (peace, welcome), the composer takes the word for a greeting in Benin, Nigeria and Togo and draws a small tone portrait which Parker renders with care and a sense of home. For “Darryl’s Rose” Parker imparts an understated elegance.
Meghann Wilhoite is the organist for “Doxology,” a piece the composer created for her parents. She brings a depth of feeling for this work that has some beautiful muscular sections as well as quiet, loving music.
Winston Choi and Kuang-Hao Huang join forces for “Hummingbird Dialogue” which contains three short movements. The two pianists work seamlessly, offering airy sound, engagingly flitting to and fro like the title creatures.
There are a couple of jazz numbers for an ensemble of piano, voice, sax, bass and drums. Ester “Hana” Hanviriyapunt is the pianist (joined by Roberts Thomas, John Goldman, Ben Willis and Michael Adams) for this joyful music. I’ve heard Hanviriyapunt at many 6Degrees concerts, and she’s the queen of smudge: She can take a long phrase and mix all the notes together like a Monet watercolor, somehow maintaining individual color. They are performed with vim and energy, yet these jazz pieces don’t speak to me the way the rest of the CD’s works do. That’s not because Baiocchi doesn’t do jazz well, but because I don’t do jazz well.
The final work on the CD is “Deliverance,” a piece written in 2020. Access Contemporary Music commissioned the piece for the PBS program “Songs about Buildings and Moods,” a show exploring the connections between music and architecture. It is a musical description of Bronzeville’s First Church of Deliverance. Pianist Thomas Jefferson ensures that the joy of this gospel music shines through so that the CD ends on a high.
This is accessible music, well-structured music, thoughtful music.
For more information on Regina Harris Baiocchi and “Hammers, Pipes & Strings,” visit Regina Harris Baiocchi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.